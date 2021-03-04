Dr. Johnny Bryan Putty
March 2, 1933 - February 28, 2021
Dr. Johnny Bryan Putty, 87, of Hico, Texas, died Saturday, February 27, 2021.
Johnny was born March 2, 1933, in Texon, Texas, to William "Jack" and Addie Hilliard Putty. An only child, he grew up in the rugged oilfields of West Texas, often riding his horse to the county road to catch the school bus. In his youth, he played baseball, showed livestock, rode bulls and broncs in rodeo, was an amateur boxer, and cultivated the art of great storytelling.
After graduating from high school in Odessa, Johnny moved into his grandmother's spare bedroom in Stephenville to attend Tarleton State College. He went on to graduate with his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas, now known as Texas A&M University, in 1958.
Dr. Putty returned to his hometown of Odessa to open his own practice, the Angel Veterinary Clinic. As conflict in Korea wore on, Johnny was called to service, receiving a commission in the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps with the rank of Captain. He was stationed in Los Angeles, where he gained experience as a food safety inspector and provided care for guard dogs protecting missile silos along the California coastline.
After leaving the military, Johnny sold his practice in Odessa and settled on his ranch near Hico. There he pursued a career with the USDA Food and Safety Inspection Service, overseeing production at numerous food processing plants throughout Texas and neighboring states. He also served as president of the National Association of Federal Veterinarians before retiring to his ranch after 23 years with the USDA.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Judy Wyatt, and Sue Duncan Putty, mother of his eldest children.
Johnny is survived by his wife, Lee Putty; his children, Jamie and Monie Putty, Jackie Fouts, and Kyle Putty; and his grandchildren, Jonathan Wyatt, Jessica Wyatt, Jordan Putty, Krista Putty, Jared Putty, and Addie Fouts. Johnny's colorful stories and generous, loving heart are also cherished by the countless friends he gathered throughout his life.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 5, at the First United Methodist Church of Hico, and will also be livestreamed at fumchico.org/live-stream
. Burial will follow at the Hico Cemetery. A guest registry will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, March 4, at Harvest Hills Funeral Home.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 4, 2021.