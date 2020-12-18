Johnny Ransom, Jr.
Aug. 7, 1948 - Dec. 14, 2020
Johnny Ransom Jr., of Waco, Texas, went to be with His Lord and Savior Monday, December 14, 2020, at his home.
Johnny was born August 7, 1948, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Ransom Sr. He was raised to be a man of God with a devout faith and love for His Savior with baseball and football in his heart. He tried out and walked on the field for the Astros and the Cincinnati Reds and made both to the 2nd and 3rd cuts consecutively. He moved to the DFW area in 1977. At the time he worked for Kmart Corporation and in February 1980, he met the love of his life, Rose Marie Falcon. After six months of courtship, they married and on September 9, 2020, they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.
Anyone who knew Johnny probably knew him by John or JR. There was NO mistaking…John was the BIGGEST DIE-HARD Dallas Cowboys fan. Baseball and football were what John loved the most besides his family and George Jones.
He was survived by his wife, Rose Ransom; sons, David Dennis (Angela) her three boys, Jaxon, Jagger and Jordan, and Danny Ransom (Dana); grandchildren, Melanie Duncan (Trey John Duncan) and Jaiden Dennis; great-grandchildren, John Hunter Duncan and Keeton Duncan; sister, Sandra Bennett (Doug); brother, Steve Ransom; in-laws, Jose and Flora Aguilar; sisters-in-law, Lisa Falcon and Nelda Freeland (Jonathan); nephews, Ryan Beene (Alisha), William Freeland, Weston Freeland and Walker Freeland; great-niece, Brianna, and great-nephew, Cayden Beene.
Visitation will be held between 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, December 20, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home in Waco, TX, and the Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, December 21, at Top Hand Cowboy Church in Valley Mills, Texas. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.
The family would appreciate your thoughts and prayers. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to a GoFundMe for "The Family of Johnny Ransom Jr." https://gf.me/u/zcthds
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 18, 2020.