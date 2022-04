Johnny O. RodriguezJune 5, 1942 - June 29, 2021Johnny O. Rodriguez, 79, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, surrounded by his wife and loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, July 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 1, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home; a rosary will follow at 7.He is survived by his wife, Yolanda, and many dear friends, family, and coworkers.