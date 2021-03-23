Menu
Johnny VanMatre
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Johnny Van Matre

Oct. 25, 1942 - March 20, 2021

Johnny Jay Van Matre passed away peacefully on March 20, 2021, in Waco, Texas, after a short illness. He was 78 years old. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home in Robinson, Texas. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum in Waco. Due to Covid concerns, there will be no gathering following services. Masks are required.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX
Mar
24
Service
1:00p.m.
Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum
Waco, TX
