Johnny Van Matre
Oct. 25, 1942 - March 20, 2021
Johnny Jay Van Matre passed away peacefully on March 20, 2021, in Waco, Texas, after a short illness. He was 78 years old. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home in Robinson, Texas. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum in Waco. Due to Covid concerns, there will be no gathering following services. Masks are required.
