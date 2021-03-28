Karol & family and "Uncle" Karl, I am so sorry for your loss! Psalm 116:15 "Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of His saints." Yes, we have the hope of heaven! I can´t wait to have a new body like her, see our precious Savior, have no more goodbyes, sorrow or darkness, etc. Yet until that day, I know she will so be missed in the "land of the living" of here and now. As a high school friend of Karol´s in Papua New Guinea I have so many different memories of being in your home at Ukarumpa and the hospitality and interest "Aunt" Joice lavishly gave. Through the years she never seemed to age even though I know she did. Her smile, vitality for life and love/care for others never diminished. I looked for a picture of us being in your home but couldn´t find it as I think is in a High School album in our attic...and even though these aren´t at your home they are at 2 different events in PNG and wanted you to know how much she touched me years ago as an insecure growing young person. She made a difference! I don´t quite have the words for what I want to convey to you ...I wish I could be present in person to hug, cry, laugh and remember and hear your memories of her. My sincerest and deep condolences along with my love and prayers for you and your family Karol & "Uncle" Karl!

Jodee (Hively) Roddy April 20, 2021