Joice Franklin
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Joice Franklin

May 19, 1931 - March 22, 2021

Joice Franklin, missionary, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, vivacious life-giver, hospitality queen, prankster, bird lover, matchmaker, and faithful servant of God, passed away at the age of 89 on March 22, 2021.

Born in Pontiac, Michigan, she felt called to missions early in life. She met her husband, Karl, at the King's College in Delaware, where she graduated as valedictorian, and later completed a master's degree in Human Resource Management at Azusa Pacific University.

For 32 years, Joice worked with Karl among the Kewa people of the Southern Highlands in Papua New Guinea, translating the New Testament into two unwritten minority languages, and initially typing them on a manual typewriter. She later returned at age 70 to help revise the two New Testaments.

Joice excelled, whether in village life or teaching in Australia, New Zealand, and England. She knew no stranger. She could ferret out your marital and spiritual status in minutes, earning you a coveted spot on her prayer list.

Her final testimony in the ICU was this: "God has been so faithful to me. There should be another word besides 'faithful,' to express how God has been." She wanted to die in peace, not turn 90 ("Ugh, that sounds so old"), and be faithful to God to the end. Her prayers were answered.

Joice will be missed by her husband of 65 years, Karl; children, Kirk and Karol; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren in Australia and the US; and her brother, Dwight. The family is grateful to the staff at Providence Hospital, ICU, and Hospice. A service celebrating Joice's life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Wopa Eka Endowment Fund , Dallas International University; or Dayspring Baptist Church, Waco, Texas. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
April 20, 2021
April 20, 2021
Karol & family and "Uncle" Karl, I am so sorry for your loss! Psalm 116:15 "Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of His saints." Yes, we have the hope of heaven! I can´t wait to have a new body like her, see our precious Savior, have no more goodbyes, sorrow or darkness, etc. Yet until that day, I know she will so be missed in the "land of the living" of here and now. As a high school friend of Karol´s in Papua New Guinea I have so many different memories of being in your home at Ukarumpa and the hospitality and interest "Aunt" Joice lavishly gave. Through the years she never seemed to age even though I know she did. Her smile, vitality for life and love/care for others never diminished. I looked for a picture of us being in your home but couldn´t find it as I think is in a High School album in our attic...and even though these aren´t at your home they are at 2 different events in PNG and wanted you to know how much she touched me years ago as an insecure growing young person. She made a difference! I don´t quite have the words for what I want to convey to you ...I wish I could be present in person to hug, cry, laugh and remember and hear your memories of her. My sincerest and deep condolences along with my love and prayers for you and your family Karol & "Uncle" Karl!
April 20, 2021
Karl and family, Vanice and I are deeply saddened by the news that your Joice has gone on to glory. As Christians we are always ready and look forward to that glorious day to be in Heaven with our Savior Jesus Christ, but what is left behind is a void that makes her loved ones miss her a LOT. We'll be thinking about you, and praying the Holy Spirit will fill that void with His peace and comfort whenever the grief is too much. With much love and prayers, Marshall for Vanice too
March 29, 2021
Aunt Joice was such an amazing woman of God. An encouragement and inspiration, so full of joy and wisdom. Such a blessing to all who crossed her path. Sending lots of love to you Uncle Karl and all the family. We will be keeping you in our prayers.
March 29, 2021
Our loving condolences to Karl, Kirk, Karol and family. We fondly remember Joice with love, happiness and appreciation. Dr Stan said how dependable Joice was in everything she did. His memories are from PNG near Ukarumpa bridge. Heather remembers her lovely fun personality from SIL School in Sydney, Australia.
March 28, 2021
A most precious and wonderful wife of almost 65 years. God gave her to me and I have given her back to be with Him forever.
March 28, 2021
