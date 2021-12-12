Menu
Jon Mark Painter
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Noblin Funeral Service - Belen
418 W. Reinken Ave.
Belen, NM
Jon Mark Painter

Jan. 29, 1957 - Nov. 9, 2021

Jon "Mark" Painter died November 9, 2021, in his home in Raton, New Mexico, after an extended illness and recent surgery. He was 64.

Mark was born on January 29, 1957, in Bronx, New York, the son of Robert Glen Painter and Joan Eileen Painter. He graduated from Waco High School in 1975. He received his aviation mechanic license from Braniff Educational Systems in Dallas, and worked at Ram Aircraft Modifications in Waco for nine years as crew chief.

Following a move to Leadville, Colorado, Mark earned an associate's degree in Environmental Technology at Colorado Mountain College. He worked for ASARCO INC. assisting in the start up and management of YAK water treatment plant, and oversaw hazardous materials at the Black Cloud Mine. In later years, he served as a bus driver and facilitator for children with special needs.

Mark's interests included camping, hunting, and real estate. He also volunteered as a team member of Colorado Search and Rescue. He especially enjoyed the Colorado mountains and his little dog, Dozer.

Mark is survived by his son, James Painter Roberts, and James' wife, Lori, and their son, Bennett (of Frisco, TX). Other survivors include his father, Rev. Robert Painter and wife, Beverly (of Waco); brother, Luke Painter and wife, Michelle (of Corvallis, OR); sister, Sara Risinger and husband, David; niece, Kristen Risinger; nephew, Jacob Risinger (all of Waco); and niece, Kelly Burleson and husband, Brandt (of Houston).

Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Painter, and nephew, Joshua Risinger.

There will be a small service for immediate family. The family would appreciate any memorial gifts be given to Gideons International Bible Society (www.gideons.org).
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.
I am very sorry to hear about Mark´s death. He was a good friend that I lost track of a long time ago. We worked together at Ram Aircraft, I thought of him from time to time but you know - time gets away fast. Very sorry for your loss - we will all be together again soon in the paradise of God´s Kingdom.
Mike Moore
Friend
December 13, 2021
