Jonathan Balmos
March 7, 1975 - June 19, 2021
Jonathan Merrill Balmos, 46, passed into eternal life with Jesus while surrounded by family on June 19, 2021. He was born in Waco, Texas, graduated from Waco High, attended McLennan Community College (MCC), and graduated from Texas A & M University. During his years in Waco, he was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Waco, participating in music, youth activities, and scouts. Jonathan had a heart for music which included singing in choir and opera at MCC, Century Singers at Texas A&M and numerous community choruses.
Jonathan developed a professional passion for construction leading him to work in Austin, California, and Washington D.C. While in D.C. where he was working on the renovation of the Pentagon, he met his future wife, Jennifer Crum. After the birth of their first child, Charlie, Jon and Jen decided to relocate to Texas, settling in to Lantana. Their second son, Drew, rounded out their beautiful family. Charlie and Drew were Jonathan's pride and joy and they will carry on his legacy of serving others.
During his time in Lantana, Jonathan's interest in construction was directed to working as a government contractor on military bases and facilities throughout the country and abroad. Jonathan was an active leader in Cub Scouts, served on the security team at his church, enjoyed hunting and loved traveling and going on adventures with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; sons, Charlie and Drew; his parents, Donnie and Nancy Balmos; his siblings, David and wife, Trisha, and their children, Chase, Erica and Brandon; Mandy Morrison and husband, Evan, and their children, Eric and Meg. He is also survived by nine cousins and numerous aunts, uncles and a large extended family. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 24, at RockPointe Church, 4503 Cross Timbers, Flower Mound, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Jonathan may be made to the Balmos Family Music Scholarship at the McLennan Community College Foundation, 1400 College Drive, Waco, TX 76708 or online at http://bit.ly/MCCFND21
or to Texas A&M University.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 22, 2021.