To the Balmos family, Our world is a little darker now. Jonathan was a truly special, wonderful person. He had a special place in my heart & life. I´ll always remember him taking me to an A&M game when I was looking at colleges. I also had the joy of getting to see the Pentagon with him when he was doing construction. He always made me feel included, special & at home. I wish I´d had more time with him, I love you all very much!

Ellen Daugherty Family June 24, 2021