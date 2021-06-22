Menu
Jonathan Balmos
1975 - 2021
BORN
1975
DIED
2021
Jonathan Balmos

March 7, 1975 - June 19, 2021

Jonathan Merrill Balmos, 46, passed into eternal life with Jesus while surrounded by family on June 19, 2021. He was born in Waco, Texas, graduated from Waco High, attended McLennan Community College (MCC), and graduated from Texas A & M University. During his years in Waco, he was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Waco, participating in music, youth activities, and scouts. Jonathan had a heart for music which included singing in choir and opera at MCC, Century Singers at Texas A&M and numerous community choruses.

Jonathan developed a professional passion for construction leading him to work in Austin, California, and Washington D.C. While in D.C. where he was working on the renovation of the Pentagon, he met his future wife, Jennifer Crum. After the birth of their first child, Charlie, Jon and Jen decided to relocate to Texas, settling in to Lantana. Their second son, Drew, rounded out their beautiful family. Charlie and Drew were Jonathan's pride and joy and they will carry on his legacy of serving others.

During his time in Lantana, Jonathan's interest in construction was directed to working as a government contractor on military bases and facilities throughout the country and abroad. Jonathan was an active leader in Cub Scouts, served on the security team at his church, enjoyed hunting and loved traveling and going on adventures with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; sons, Charlie and Drew; his parents, Donnie and Nancy Balmos; his siblings, David and wife, Trisha, and their children, Chase, Erica and Brandon; Mandy Morrison and husband, Evan, and their children, Eric and Meg. He is also survived by nine cousins and numerous aunts, uncles and a large extended family. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 24, at RockPointe Church, 4503 Cross Timbers, Flower Mound, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Jonathan may be made to the Balmos Family Music Scholarship at the McLennan Community College Foundation, 1400 College Drive, Waco, TX 76708 or online at http://bit.ly/MCCFND21 or to Texas A&M University.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Service
10:00a.m.
RockPointe Church
4503 Cross Timbers, Flower Mound, TX
To the Balmos family, Our world is a little darker now. Jonathan was a truly special, wonderful person. He had a special place in my heart & life. I´ll always remember him taking me to an A&M game when I was looking at colleges. I also had the joy of getting to see the Pentagon with him when he was doing construction. He always made me feel included, special & at home. I wish I´d had more time with him, I love you all very much!
Ellen Daugherty
Family
June 24, 2021
Dearest Balmos Family, I cannot begin to imagine the depth of your loss. May God minister to all of your needs, and bless you richly with the peace only He can provide. Love always, Charlotte
Charlotte (McGraw) Bowling
June 24, 2021
Donnie & family, Very sorry for you loss. I remember you from your musical tenure at Grace Temple Baptist Church. I had the privilege of crossing paths with Rev Doyle Lawless eldest son a couple of years ago at a wedding. Blast from the past from somebody you haven't seen since the Apollo moon landing era.
John Powers
Family
June 23, 2021
Jen, I am so sorry for your loss. I am sending my love and strength to you and the boys. Please lean on us if you need anything.
Tamara DesRosiers
Work
June 23, 2021
I´m so sorry for the loss of your Jonathan. I´m thinking of you as you celebrate Jonathan´a life
Doug Gibson
June 23, 2021
My love to the Balmos family. I have so many great memories of growing up with Jonathan.
Mace Hibbard
Friend
June 23, 2021
My thoughts are with the Balmos family during this incredibly difficult time. Jonathan was a wonderful person and talent. My most sincere condolences.
Jennifer Hemphill (formerly Tusa)
June 23, 2021
My heart hurts so much for the family´s great loss. May the arms of God welcoming Jonathan home also wrap around each of you in love and comfort.
Cheryl Traudt
June 23, 2021
Our son is a member of Lantana Boy Scout Troop 99, with my wife being a merit badge counselor in the Troop. We will keep the Balmos family in our prayers. Bill and Rebeca P. Lantana, Texas
Bill P.
June 22, 2021
With deepest sympathy.
Bradford Willis
June 22, 2021
I am saddened by the news of your loss. As difficult as it may be you must celebrate his time on Earth. Thank the Lord and rejoice that you had the honor of knowing him. The family chain is broken, only to be reunited in Heaven. My prayers are with you and your family.
Wanda Miles
June 22, 2021
So sorry for your special loss!
Don Linnstaedter
June 22, 2021
My deepest and sincerest condolences to the entire Balmos family! Prayers for strength, peace, and comfort to you all!
Meredith Brown
Other
June 22, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Please know that Steve & I send you our love and prayers for comfort.
Glynnis & Steve Gaines
June 22, 2021
We are sorry to hear of Jonathan´s passing. We remember him as a little boy at First United Methodist Church. Rest in peace, Jonathan.
Don and Carol Wenzel
Other
June 22, 2021
There are no word to express the grief of your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Sue Lowry
June 22, 2021
I wanted to extend my condolences to the Balmos family. May God continue to Bless you all.
Earl W Stinnett
June 22, 2021
