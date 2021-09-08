The Ortega family sends our dear friend Joe´s family our sincere and heartfelt condolences . I was glad and blessed to have known and worked with him for 10 years for the City of Richardson´s Department of Public Services. My wife and I had the opportunity and pleasure to have Joe and other great coworkers share lunch at our home-where we enjoyed each other´s company and ate some great homemade Mexican food. We will miss Joe but we´ll always remember him fondly. RIP my dear friend...

Jerry Ortega Work September 8, 2021