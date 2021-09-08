Joseph Edward Matus
Aug. 16, 1940 - Sept. 2, 2021
Joseph Edward Matus, 81, of Plano, TX, passed away on Thursday at 12:05 p.m. in the hospital with his loved ones around him in Plano, TX.
Joe Ed was born August 16, 1940, in Tours, Texas. The son of Edward and Josephine (Podsednik) Matus. Joe was a graduate of Reicher Catholic High School. He was well known in Central Texas and he had great skills as a basketball and football player for Reicher. After graduation in 1958 he had a football scholarship to the Marquette University, also University of Houston, then onto East Texas State College, following up at Baylor Univerity. He was manager of a job with the City of Plano, Texas. He attended St. Elizabeth Catholic Church of Plano, TX. Once a month he and several of his friends met from the old school and friends now, buddies Duane, Jeff, Jerry Hall, J.P. etc. They loved talking about old times. He visited often with his grandchildren. The family had many of get togethers.
His pastime was being a crossguard at a nearby school. He never missed a morning or afternoon.
Survivors included Jason Matus ( son); Jennifer Matus (daughter); and Lafe Matus (son) and wife, Victoria; Ashley and husband, Cody (stepdaughter), all of Plano, TX. Also two women that were in his life, Donna and Danelle; grandchildren, Jackson, Lennox Joseph, Iris Qianna; a brother, Wilbern Matus and wife, Esther, of Salado, TX; and a sister, Joyce Wilhite and husband, Tom, of Eddy, TX; several nieces and nephews. If you would like to make a memorial in his honor, make it to your preferred choice or to Reicher High School. There will be a private memorial in his honor at a later date.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.