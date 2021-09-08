Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph Edward Matus
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
Joseph Edward Matus

Aug. 16, 1940 - Sept. 2, 2021

Joseph Edward Matus, 81, of Plano, TX, passed away on Thursday at 12:05 p.m. in the hospital with his loved ones around him in Plano, TX.

Joe Ed was born August 16, 1940, in Tours, Texas. The son of Edward and Josephine (Podsednik) Matus. Joe was a graduate of Reicher Catholic High School. He was well known in Central Texas and he had great skills as a basketball and football player for Reicher. After graduation in 1958 he had a football scholarship to the Marquette University, also University of Houston, then onto East Texas State College, following up at Baylor Univerity. He was manager of a job with the City of Plano, Texas. He attended St. Elizabeth Catholic Church of Plano, TX. Once a month he and several of his friends met from the old school and friends now, buddies Duane, Jeff, Jerry Hall, J.P. etc. They loved talking about old times. He visited often with his grandchildren. The family had many of get togethers.

His pastime was being a crossguard at a nearby school. He never missed a morning or afternoon.

Survivors included Jason Matus ( son); Jennifer Matus (daughter); and Lafe Matus (son) and wife, Victoria; Ashley and husband, Cody (stepdaughter), all of Plano, TX. Also two women that were in his life, Donna and Danelle; grandchildren, Jackson, Lennox Joseph, Iris Qianna; a brother, Wilbern Matus and wife, Esther, of Salado, TX; and a sister, Joyce Wilhite and husband, Tom, of Eddy, TX; several nieces and nephews. If you would like to make a memorial in his honor, make it to your preferred choice or to Reicher High School. There will be a private memorial in his honor at a later date.

Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
The Ortega family sends our dear friend Joe´s family our sincere and heartfelt condolences . I was glad and blessed to have known and worked with him for 10 years for the City of Richardson´s Department of Public Services. My wife and I had the opportunity and pleasure to have Joe and other great coworkers share lunch at our home-where we enjoyed each other´s company and ate some great homemade Mexican food. We will miss Joe but we´ll always remember him fondly. RIP my dear friend...
Jerry Ortega
Work
September 8, 2021
My deepest sympathy for the family.
helen matus
Family
September 8, 2021
Sorry for your loss of your dad.we will keep all of you in our prayers and thoughts.
Pamvrba
Other
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results