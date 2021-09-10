Joseph T. Scionti
October 27, 1928 - September 5, 2021
Joseph T. Scionti passed away at home on September 5, 2021. Services will be held in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, September 11, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, including visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. and a prayer service at 6 p.m. His final resting place will be in Des Plaines, Illinois.
Joseph was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. He was an owner and trainer of thoroughbred horses and the owner and operator of Sanger Avenue Barber Shop and Waco Scissor Co. He was the loving husband of Francis Scionti, an amazing father and grandfather, and of course, everyone's favorite Uncle Joe.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Francis Scott; parents, Madeline and Frank Palisi; sisters, Josephine Perry and Angela Griffin; and brother, Frank X. Palisi.
He is survived by his sister, Marie Mascia; children, Steven Arnold, Diana Scionti, and Josephine Scionti; grandchildren, Justin Windham, Mariah Arnold, Joshua, Joseph, and Jade Laskach, and Travis and Shain Thompson; and many great-grandchildren.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 10, 2021.