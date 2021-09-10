Menu
Joseph T. Scionti
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Joseph T. Scionti

October 27, 1928 - September 5, 2021

Joseph T. Scionti passed away at home on September 5, 2021. Services will be held in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, September 11, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, including visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. and a prayer service at 6 p.m. His final resting place will be in Des Plaines, Illinois.

Joseph was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. He was an owner and trainer of thoroughbred horses and the owner and operator of Sanger Avenue Barber Shop and Waco Scissor Co. He was the loving husband of Francis Scionti, an amazing father and grandfather, and of course, everyone's favorite Uncle Joe.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Francis Scott; parents, Madeline and Frank Palisi; sisters, Josephine Perry and Angela Griffin; and brother, Frank X. Palisi.

He is survived by his sister, Marie Mascia; children, Steven Arnold, Diana Scionti, and Josephine Scionti; grandchildren, Justin Windham, Mariah Arnold, Joshua, Joseph, and Jade Laskach, and Travis and Shain Thompson; and many great-grandchildren.

The family invites you to share a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Sep
11
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.