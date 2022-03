Josie BattleNov. 6, 1932 - March 21, 2022Josie Lee Battle passed away Mon., Mar. 21, 2022. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Sat., Mar. 26, at Reflections by Serenity, 7524 Bosque Blvd. Suite G. You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com