Joy Margaret BurkhartSept. 2, 1942 - Jan. 11, 2022Joy Margaret Burkhart, 79, passed on to the Lord Jesus Christ on January 11, 2022, after a long battle with dementia. Joy was born in Lynn, MA, in 1942, to Arnold Charles Briere and Irma Phyllis Briere, as was her younger sister, Susan. The family moved to Pecos, TX, in her early years where her father practiced general surgery and Joy surrounded herself with pets of various types, including her favorite Palomino horse – Princess. Joy attended TCU and graduated with a major in dance, with honors. While at TCU, she was an active member of the Kappa Delta sorority and remained a committed KD throughout life. Joy was perhaps best known as one of the preeminent dance instructors in the state of Texas and was the owner of Joy's School of Dance for 35 years, having taught thousands of children and adults the art of dance. She also pioneered the dance program at Baylor University in the mid-1990s where she guided the program for several years. Joy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Alan (Cotton) Burkhart; son, Chuck (Betsy); daughter, Allison (Hulon); and four grandchildren, Will Burkhart, Ben Burkhart, Chandler Joy Webb and Trey Webb. A fiercely loyal person, Joy was blessed with a loving and supportive family, along with countless friends and students, all of whom will miss her greatly and for whom she modeled a relentless work ethic, attention to detail and honesty. The family will host a memorial service at 10 a.m., Monday, January 17, at Lakeshore Funeral Home & Crematory.