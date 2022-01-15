Menu
Joy Margaret Burkhart
1942 - 2022
Joy Margaret Burkhart

Sept. 2, 1942 - Jan. 11, 2022

Joy Margaret Burkhart, 79, passed on to the Lord Jesus Christ on January 11, 2022, after a long battle with dementia. Joy was born in Lynn, MA, in 1942, to Arnold Charles Briere and Irma Phyllis Briere, as was her younger sister, Susan. The family moved to Pecos, TX, in her early years where her father practiced general surgery and Joy surrounded herself with pets of various types, including her favorite Palomino horse – Princess. Joy attended TCU and graduated with a major in dance, with honors. While at TCU, she was an active member of the Kappa Delta sorority and remained a committed KD throughout life. Joy was perhaps best known as one of the preeminent dance instructors in the state of Texas and was the owner of Joy's School of Dance for 35 years, having taught thousands of children and adults the art of dance. She also pioneered the dance program at Baylor University in the mid-1990s where she guided the program for several years. Joy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Alan (Cotton) Burkhart; son, Chuck (Betsy); daughter, Allison (Hulon); and four grandchildren, Will Burkhart, Ben Burkhart, Chandler Joy Webb and Trey Webb. A fiercely loyal person, Joy was blessed with a loving and supportive family, along with countless friends and students, all of whom will miss her greatly and for whom she modeled a relentless work ethic, attention to detail and honesty. The family will host a memorial service at 10 a.m., Monday, January 17, at Lakeshore Funeral Home & Crematory.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Lakeshore Funeral Home & Crematory.
TX
Our family loved Joy! My daughter took dance lessons at Joys School of Dance and the recitals were top notch and the dance instructors were awesome. Joy was always there with a smile on her face and such a loving person. Our prayers are with your family as she will be missed.
Eva Greenup
Other
January 21, 2022
I was so sorry to hear of Joy´s passing. I just found out. She was a great inspiration and believed in me even when I didn´t. She was truly full of Joy and smiles, encouraging everyone. Miss you Joy.
Lisa Stabeno Womack
Work
January 21, 2022
Dear Cotton, I send to you my heart-felt prayers. Your family has traveled the same path Joe and I traveled for thirteen years. I am here if you need to talk. Bless you, the children and grandchildren. Be thankful for the years together and all your memories. The memories of you and Joy will comfort you through the years. Deane johnson
Deane johnson
Other
January 20, 2022
Dear Cotton, It was sad to read about Joy´s death. I loved visiting with her and wish we had met earlier in life. I know she is at peace now. Please accept my deepest sympathy along with wishes for your comfort and rest .Sincerely, Pam Moes
Pam Moes
Friend
January 19, 2022
So sorry to learn of Joy's passing. Although I had not seen her in quite some time, I still remember her laugh & smile. She always made everyone feel welcomed. My condolences to Cotton & the family.
Sherian Van Duivendyk
Friend
January 18, 2022
Please know my thoughts and prayers are with you Alan and family, may you find peace in your memories of Joy.
Marilea Witte
Friend
January 17, 2022
We were unable to attend the memorial as our family has covid. Joy taught my daughter dance from 9 years old through 18. She carried her love of dance with her in every city she worked including New York and Hong Kong..always taking dance lessons for fun until in her 30's. Joy taught her a strong work ethic and love of dance. Such a gift. We send condolences to the family.
Cynthia Squires
January 17, 2022
Chet, Sammie and I think about all the wonderful lessons and recitals we shared with Joy at her dance studio first in her home and then Joy´s School of Dance! Samantha has often commented on her love, guidance and the profound influence dancing had on her life and her love for Joy herself! We are so comforted that she is at peace and in the safe hands of of our Lord. We pray for peace for all of her family!
Carolyn and Chet Scheel and Samantha Clagett
January 16, 2022
Joy and I were close friends for a long time. She had the best smile ever and a heart filled with kindness. Love to Cotton, Chuck, and Allie
Beth Ramsey
January 16, 2022
Our condolences and prayers for Alan and family Joy was a delight to have known. Will never forget her smile and kindness
Al & Tracy Flaherty
Friend
January 16, 2022
We will always remember Joy's vibrant personality and sunshine smile. Such a sweet and graceful lady whom you knew as a dear friend the moment you met her. How well she shared her talents and taught her students will be a lasting legacy. Joy will be forever in our hearts. Our thoughts and prayers for healing to Cotton, Chuck and Allison.
Bettilu & Rick Charlton
Friend
January 16, 2022
Cotton So sad to hear the news. Jesus gained a Angel and one that´s an awesome dancer. Rest In Peace dear Joy.
Jack & Linda Henry
Friend
January 16, 2022
Alan and family, may God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Barry and Carla Todar
January 16, 2022
It's been a long time. Thought of Joy and Allen often. She and Allen were beautiful people in their lives as well as their professions. I am so sorry for your families loss.
Brenda J Lancaster, Boyd
January 15, 2022
Have missed Joy for years. I loved adult dancing with Joy and all the many places we were together. My daughters also got their dancing life with Joy. Blessings on all who loved her.
Pati Mayer Milligan
Friend
January 15, 2022
I used to dance at JSOD and Joy was my first teacher. I loved that she had my middle name and was such a sweet lady. I've looked up to her my entire life. She truly will be missed.
Katie Joy
Friend
January 15, 2022
So sorry for your loss.
Iris Talley
Friend
January 15, 2022
