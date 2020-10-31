Joy D. McGaugh
Nov. 11, 1941 - Oct. 26, 2020
Joy Dean McGaugh, 78, of Waco, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, with her family by her side. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Monday, November 2, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, November 1, at the funeral home.
Joy was born November 11, 1941, in Waco, TX, to Richard and Beatrice Martin Kent. She and James E. McGaugh were married June 2, 1958. She and her family were longtime members of Victory Temple Assembly of God church in Waco, where she played the violin. Joy worked for many years at Marathon Battery. After retirement she worked at Walmart as a cashier until 2013. Joy loved her family very much and they enjoyed many get-togethers in her home.
Joy was preceded in death by her husband, James E. McGaugh; her parents, Richard and Beatrice Kent; and her brothers, Richard Lee Kent, Jr., Jimmy Glendale Kent, and Daniel Ray Kent.
She is survived by her children, Eula Jeanette McGaugh, Nelda LaDean McGaugh; sister, Nelda Rue Welch; brother, Tommy Edward Kent; granddaughter, Heather LaDean Clark; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Online guestbook www.pecangroveufuneral.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 31, 2020.