Joy Copeland Reynolds
April 27, 1931 - April 13, 2022
Joy Copeland Reynolds was born April 27, 1931, in New Willard, Texas, the daughter of Charles Omer and Maud Alexander Copeland. She was a graduate of Livingston High School (1948) and Baylor University (1974), and she was honored as an Outstanding Graduate of Livingston High School in 1995.
Joy met the love of her life, Herbert H. Reynolds, in 1947, and they were married on June 17, 1950. Joy was Herb's biggest encourager and supporter for 60 years from the time they met in 1947 until his death in 2007. She served faithfully alongside Herb during his 20 year career in the Air Force and his 38 years of service to Baylor. Joy was the first lady of Baylor from 1981 until 1995, and she fulfilled that role with boundless grace and energy.
While Herb was in the Air Force, Joy and Herb and their family moved seven times from the time they married in 1950 until they settled in Waco in 1969, but Joy always made sure their family had a comfortable home filled with love in every location.
Joy was preceded in death by her husband, Herb; her parents, Maud and Charlie Copeland; her brothers, Omer Copeland, Mann Copeland, and D.J. Copeland; and her sisters, Helen Copeland Ashworth, Emma Copeland and Erlene Copeland Wiese.
Joy is survived by three children and their spouses, Kevin and Cathy Reynolds, Kent and Katy Reynolds, and Rhonda and Greg Winslett; seven grandchildren, Jonathan Reynolds and wife, Rebekah, Melinda Reynolds Kirkpatrick and husband, Steve, Sam Winslett, Nicole Reynolds, Jake Winslett, Trey Winslett, and Dylan Reynolds; five great-grandchildren, Haddie, Jude, Beckett, Lily, and Poet; and sister-in-law, Ann Reynolds Payne and her husband, Charles. Joy will be remembered by her family as a loving and encouraging mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Joy was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Waco for over 50 years.
The family held a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, friends and family can send a memorial to the Baylor Line Foundation, P.O. Box 2089, Waco, TX 76703 or to Buckner International, 700 N Pearl St, suite 1200, Dallas, TX 75201.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.