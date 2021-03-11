Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joyce Cabaniss
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Joyce Cabaniss

April 19, 1938 - March 8, 2021

Joyce Nell (Fenter) Cabaniss, 82, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, March 13, at Oakland Cemetery in Comanche County, Texas. There will be a visitation with family from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 12, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., Waco, Texas.

Joyce was born April 19, 1938, to Dennis and Fern (Senter) Fenter in Hagerman, New Mexico. She was a member of the Church of Christ at Newland Dr. and was a grandma to everyone. She was a devout Christian and faithful servant to her Lord.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glynn Cabaniss; and two sisters.

Joyce is survived by her son, Randy Cabaniss; grandchildren, CJ Cabaniss and Taylor Cabaniss; four great-grandchildren; sister, Debbie Fenter; uncle, Vernon Fenter; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Oakland Cemetery
Comanche County, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.