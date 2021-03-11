Joyce Cabaniss
April 19, 1938 - March 8, 2021
Joyce Nell (Fenter) Cabaniss, 82, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, March 13, at Oakland Cemetery in Comanche County, Texas. There will be a visitation with family from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 12, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., Waco, Texas.
Joyce was born April 19, 1938, to Dennis and Fern (Senter) Fenter in Hagerman, New Mexico. She was a member of the Church of Christ at Newland Dr. and was a grandma to everyone. She was a devout Christian and faithful servant to her Lord.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glynn Cabaniss; and two sisters.
Joyce is survived by her son, Randy Cabaniss; grandchildren, CJ Cabaniss and Taylor Cabaniss; four great-grandchildren; sister, Debbie Fenter; uncle, Vernon Fenter; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 11, 2021.