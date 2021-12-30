Joyce Collier



August 10, 1937 - December 27, 2021



Joyce Collier, 84, of Lott, died Monday, December 27, 2021, in a Burleson Hospital. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday at First Baptist Church in Lott. Rev. Stephen James and Chester Springfield will officiate. Burial will follow in Clover Hill Cemetery in Lott.



Mrs. Collier was born August 10, 1937 in Lott to Charles and Lena Davis Tindle. She graduated from Lott High School. She married Bob Collier on August 12, 1957. She worked as the Tax Assessor-Collector for Falls, Hill, and McLennan County. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Lott.



She was preceded in death by her husband and one son, Michael Collier.



She is survived by one son, Chuck Collier of Alvarado; two brothers, Larry (Butch) Tindle and Charles (Bo) Tindle both of Lott; one sister, Peggy Shrum of Lubbock; one grandson, Ryan Collier, and four great grandchildren.



Memorials may be made to Clover Hill Cemetery in Lott or to First Baptist Church in Lott.



Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 30, 2021.