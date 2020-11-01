Menu
Search
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joyce E. Haston
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
Joyce E. Haston

April 23, 1929 - Oct. 29, 2020

Joyce E. Haston passed away October 29, 2020, at the age of 91 years. Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, November 3, at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, November 2, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.

Joyce was born April 23, 1929, north of Chilton, TX, to Paul and Lena Kurtz. She married Jim Haston August 24, 1975, and they have since been the best years of her life.

Joyce was preceded in death by her son, Barney Leka; parents; two sisters, Nealice Walker and Nelda Williams; one brother, LT Rhodes.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; two daughters, Paulette Wilhite and husband, Robert, and Paula Farmer and husband, Paul; one sister, Nellie Green; her brother, Roy Kurtz; grandchildren, Tracy Mathis, Robin Wachtendorf, Gwen Parmer and D.L. Babb; 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff of Royal Manor for the excellent care she received and a very special than you to Nurse Brandon Williams for his dedication and compassionate care.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.