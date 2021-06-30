Joyce King



July 18, 1943 - June 27, 2021



Joyce King, of Moody, passed away on June 27, 2021 surrounded by her family.



Joyce was born July 18, 1943 in Plano, TX to Walter and Alma Culverhouse. On June 26, 1960, she married Leo S. King. They raised 5 children together.



Joyce was a stay at home momma until all the children were in school. She started her career by going to beauty school and worked as a hair dresser for a short time. She also worked for Waco I.S.D. for many years serving kids their meals. She ended her working career as a CNA. She was a momma that played with her children, outside baseball, kickball, hide and seek, even on the slip in slide. We love you, our little old momma.



She was preceeded in death by her parents; husband; and daughter, Suelynn King Pilgrim; and grandchildren, James and Jamie Pilgrim.



She is survived by her children, son, Roderick King and wife, Becky, who she claimed as one of her own; daughters, Deborah King, Lisa Behrens and Teresa Doyle; sisters, Barbara Dennis, Becky Pricer; brother, Robert Culverhouse; grandchildren, Eric King, Brittany Pina, Ashley Hammer, Charles Behrens, Brianna Behrens, Coddy Doyle, Heather Bly, Lucas Price, Preston King, Hunter King, James Summers; 19 great-grandchildren; her fur babies and many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life is being scheduled for a later date.



The family ask in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to the Kidney Foundation or to the Waco Humane Society.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2021.