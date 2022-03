Joyce KirkJan. 10, 1931 - Dec. 18, 2021Thelma Joyce Kirk, 90, widow of Billy Kirk, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Her services will be at 9 a.m., Thursday, December 23, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard. Burial will follow in the Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Memorials may be sent to the Parkinson's foundation at Parkinson.org Watch her Video Tribute, and sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com