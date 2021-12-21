Joyce Kirk
Jan. 10, 1931 - Dec. 18, 2021
Thelma Joyce Kirk, 90, widow of Billy Kirk, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Her services will be at 9 a.m., Thursday, December 23, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard. Burial will follow in the Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, at OakCrest Funeral Home.
Memorials may be sent to the Parkinson's foundation at Parkinson.org
Watch her Video Tribute, and sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 21, 2021.