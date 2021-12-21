Menu
Joyce Kirk
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Joyce Kirk

Jan. 10, 1931 - Dec. 18, 2021

Thelma Joyce Kirk, 90, widow of Billy Kirk, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Her services will be at 9 a.m., Thursday, December 23, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard. Burial will follow in the Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, at OakCrest Funeral Home.

Memorials may be sent to the Parkinson's foundation at Parkinson.org

Watch her Video Tribute, and sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Dec
23
Service
9:00a.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Dec
23
Burial
Rosemound Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
May God bless and comfort all of you in the loss of your beautiful,sweet Mother. I am the daughter of Ernest and Minerva Kirk.My Dad was Cleburnes Brother.
Joyce Carolyn Kirk Bratcher
Family
December 21, 2021
Abby, I am so sorry to hear about your Mother's passing. She was a lovely lady. I'll keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Teresa Gonzales
December 21, 2021
My love and thoughts are being shared during this time in the loss of YOUR MOM who has joined your DAD into NEW LIFE in eternity. I will prayers you from the Prayer Team from First Grapevine as well.
Steve Rosentreter-Grapevine
Family
December 21, 2021
