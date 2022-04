Joyce Marie PolkJune 6, 1953 - Jan. 6, 2022Sister Joyce Marie Harvey Polk, 68, passed away Thursday January 6, 2022.Visitation will be 2 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 12, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. A memorial service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, January 13, at Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner St, Waco, TX 76704. (Due to Covid-19, masks will be required.)Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com