Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joyce Marie Rougely
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McDowell Funeral Home
1104 Chestnut Street
Waco, TX
Joyce M. Rougely

Nov. 2, 1951 - Sept. 8, 2021

A beautiful woman Joyce M. Rougely, 69 was taken from us on September 8, 2021. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 18, at Rosemound Cemetery.

Joyce was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a strong, giving, compassionate woman. Joyce was dedicated to Jehovah God and Christ Jesus, and she always shared the good news of Jesus. Everyone, even strangers, could see and feel how Jehovah God had impacted her life and she was blessed with abundance of love and spititual gifts. Even through sufferings she could make the saddest person laugh. Her friends would say Re Joyce. She was a true sister.

Preceding her in death were her two children, James Rougely and Amy Rougely, who left this world too early.

She leaves behind: her husband, David Rougely, Jr.; sons, David Rougely III, Frankie Rougely, John Rougely, Paul Rougely, and Peter Rougely; daughters, Linda Rougely, Lisa Rougely, and Amanda Rougely; grandchildren, Janaya Rougely, Shakiya Rougely, Paul Rougely, Jr., Keimori Rougely, and Kaden Crayton; and great-granddaughter, Aniyah. In addition, she has a large family who have a void in their life now that Joyce is no longer here to fill it. She leaves everyone who knew her with loving remembrance. -1 Corinthians 13.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Rosemound Cemetery
Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
McDowell Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McDowell Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Joyce was an amazing and loving woman! Always smiling and singing. I will truly miss her smile and the joy she brought to me, each and every time I saw her. The earthly world has lost an amazing woman, but Heaven has gained one of the greatest souls I know. Joyce, you will be greatly missed!
Sha Kessler
Other
September 23, 2021
My most cherished memories of my auntie I will always hold in my heart. She was truly an angel. Whatever you needed she would give with no complaints. I will always love you Auntie Joyce.... Can´t believe you´re gone.... Love always . RIP
Anita Hall
Family
September 20, 2021
It was my distinct privilege to get to study the Bible with Joyce. She had such a strong faith in the Lord and was a true inspiration to me. She taught me many things about life and how to trust the Lord in all things. She loved her family with her whole heart and constantly prayed for each one. Even in the midst of physical problems herself, she still clung to her faith and shared that faith with any and all. I know she is in the heavenly choir right now and is singing the Lord's praises as she sits at His feet.
Donna Garner
Friend
September 19, 2021
My condolences and prayers to the family. I worked many years with Joyce at Hillcrest. She always made me laugh. I considered her my friend. She loved GOD and her family dearly. I love you Joyce!!RIH
Delma Nelson Burnell
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results