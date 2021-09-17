Joyce M. RougelyNov. 2, 1951 - Sept. 8, 2021A beautiful woman Joyce M. Rougely, 69 was taken from us on September 8, 2021. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 18, at Rosemound Cemetery.Joyce was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a strong, giving, compassionate woman. Joyce was dedicated to Jehovah God and Christ Jesus, and she always shared the good news of Jesus. Everyone, even strangers, could see and feel how Jehovah God had impacted her life and she was blessed with abundance of love and spititual gifts. Even through sufferings she could make the saddest person laugh. Her friends would say Re Joyce. She was a true sister.Preceding her in death were her two children, James Rougely and Amy Rougely, who left this world too early.She leaves behind: her husband, David Rougely, Jr.; sons, David Rougely III, Frankie Rougely, John Rougely, Paul Rougely, and Peter Rougely; daughters, Linda Rougely, Lisa Rougely, and Amanda Rougely; grandchildren, Janaya Rougely, Shakiya Rougely, Paul Rougely, Jr., Keimori Rougely, and Kaden Crayton; and great-granddaughter, Aniyah. In addition, she has a large family who have a void in their life now that Joyce is no longer here to fill it. She leaves everyone who knew her with loving remembrance. -1 Corinthians 13.