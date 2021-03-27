Juanita BrownNov. 28, 1921 - March 27, 2020In Loving Memory of Our Mother"If Roses Grow In Heaven"If roses grow in HeavenLordPlease pick a bunch forus.Place them in ourMother's armsAnd tell her they're fromus.Tell her that We love and miss herAnd when she turns to smile,Place a kiss upon her cheekAnd hold her for a while.Because remembering her is easy,We do it every day.But there is an ache within our heartsThat will never go away.We miss you and will love you always,Your children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members