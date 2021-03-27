Juanita Brown



Nov. 28, 1921 - March 27, 2020



In Loving Memory of Our Mother



"If Roses Grow In Heaven"



If roses grow in Heaven



Lord



Please pick a bunch for



us.



Place them in our



Mother's arms



And tell her they're from



us.



Tell her that We love and miss her



And when she turns to smile,



Place a kiss upon her cheek



And hold her for a while.



Because remembering her is easy,



We do it every day.



But there is an ache within our hearts



That will never go away.



We miss you and will love you always,



Your children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 27, 2021.