Juanita Brown
Juanita Brown

Nov. 28, 1921 - March 27, 2020

In Loving Memory of Our Mother

"If Roses Grow In Heaven"

If roses grow in Heaven

Lord

Please pick a bunch for

us.

Place them in our

Mother's arms

And tell her they're from

us.

Tell her that We love and miss her

And when she turns to smile,

Place a kiss upon her cheek

And hold her for a while.

Because remembering her is easy,

We do it every day.

But there is an ache within our hearts

That will never go away.

We miss you and will love you always,

Your children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 27, 2021.
