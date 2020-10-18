Juanita Merritt
March 27, 1930 - Oct. 16, 2020
Juanita Crosby Merritt passed away Thursday, October 16, 2020, in Waco. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, October 19, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 20, Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S 12th St, Waco, TX, with Pastor David Cozart officiating.
Juanita was born March 27, 1930, in Chilton, Texas, to the late William Floyd Crosby and May Bell Swanner Crosby.
Juanita began grade school at Cego, Texas, graduated from Chilton High School in 1947, and from 4C Business College at Waco in 1948. She married Billy Joe Merritt on June 18, 1949, in Waco. They spent 61 years together before his death in 2010.
She was employed by Latimer Accounting Service in Waco from 1948 until 1955. In 1956, Juanita joined Brazos Electric Power Cooperative in Waco and retired from there in 1992 after nearly 36 years. Juanita was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy; daughter, Donna Jo Roberson; son-in-law, Michael Short; grandchildren, Gayla Oldham and John Oldham; brother, Milburn Lee Crosby; and brother-in-law, Johnny Buckner.
Juanita is survived by brother, William Crosby and wife, Irene, of Waco; sister, Jeanette Buckner, of Robinson; sister-in-law, Billie Crosby of Vernon, TX; daughter, Regina Short, of Jacksonville, FL; sons, Bobby Merritt and wife, Rosemary, of Robinson, and Kenneth Merritt and wife, Sheryl of Waco; son-in-law, Robert Roberson and wife, Janet, of Oklahoma City; granddaughter, Amanda Merritt; grandsons, Bryan Roberson, Brett Roberson, Shawn Short, Joseph Short, Ryan Merritt, Brent Merritt; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family thanks all the caregivers at Wesley Wood Health & Rehab for their loving care and friendliness for the four last years of her life.
