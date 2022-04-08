Menu
Julia G. Garza
1926 - 2022
BORN
1926
DIED
2022
Julia G. Garza

June 6, 1926 - April 4, 2022

Our beautiful mother Julia Gamboa Garza, with her family at her side, entered into God's Kingdom on Monday April 4, 2022.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 9, at Oakwood Cemetery with Pastor Art Farmer, officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 8, at OakCrest Funeral Home.

Julia Gamboa Garza, daughter of Eulogio Gamboa and Maria Guadiola Gamboa, was born on June 6, 1926, in Levi, Texas.

During the 1929 Depression the family left the share cropping fields and moved to the old Speegleville area and finally to Sandtown, a Mexican community in south Waco. She and her family resided at 1100 South 1st Street.

Julia was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Cynthia; four brothers, Martin, Bernardo, Johnnie and Domingo; six sisters, Mariana G. Martinez, Lucy G. Romo, Carmen G. Vicinais, Mary G. Villarrial, Adelaida Gamboa, and Frances Gamboa.

Julia loved her Lord and Savior first and foremost, and loved her family with all her heart and soul.

She prayed continually for her family, friends, and even strangers she met along the way.

Julia was grateful for each day of her life and left behind the following words, "Today is another day God has let me awaken to, to be blessed and to be a blessing."

She is survived by her daughters, Mary A. Gamboa, Elizabeth (Liz) Meyer and Carolyn Meyer; seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Honorary pallbearers are Lamar Douglas, Roy Duron, Joseph Herrera, Eddie Maimbourg, Keith Prichett, and David Robinson.

Please guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
6:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard, WACO, TX
Apr
9
Service
1:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
2124 S. 5th Street, WACO, TX
