I was so very heart sick to hear of Becca's passing. I have so many fond memories of all us cousin's growing up together. My heart goes out to Jeff & Jason, in the loss of their mother, and to Mike & Suzy in the loss of their sister. I am not able to come to the funeral, but please know that I am praying that God will give comfort to ya'll.

Lou (LuLu) Kent, cousin Family June 17, 2021