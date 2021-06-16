Menu
Julia Graham
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
2425 E. Main
Gatesville, TX
Julia Graham

Oct. 8, 1954 - Jun. 13, 2021

Julia (Becca) Graham, 66, of Gatesville, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at her residence.

Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 18, at Trinity Baptist Church.

Julia was born October 8, 1954, in Waco, Texas. She was the daughter of the late Woodrow Otis Cadell and Frieda Ruth Cadell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hal Shelby; parents; and brother, Robert Cadell.

Survivors include her sons, Jeff Graham, Jason Graham and wife, Patricia; sister, Suzy and husband, Steve; brother, Mike Cadell and wife, Emily; grandchildren, Cody Graham, Kason Graham, Marlie Graham and Sean Honea.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Trinity Baptist Church
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
I was so very heart sick to hear of Becca's passing. I have so many fond memories of all us cousin's growing up together. My heart goes out to Jeff & Jason, in the loss of their mother, and to Mike & Suzy in the loss of their sister. I am not able to come to the funeral, but please know that I am praying that God will give comfort to ya'll.
Lou (LuLu) Kent, cousin
Family
June 17, 2021
Jason and Jeff, so sorry to read of your mom's passing. Many prayers to y'all.
Bonnie Tennison
Friend
June 17, 2021
Suzy, you probably won´t remember me but we lived next door to each other in the 1950s near Speegleville. Many happy memories of growing up with you kids playing in the woods. My deepest condolences on the loss of Becca.
Patricia Kennedy Cornett
June 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My sincere condolences go out to your family for your loss of dear Julia. (Psalms 94:19)
Ryan
June 16, 2021
