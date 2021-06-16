Julia Graham
Oct. 8, 1954 - Jun. 13, 2021
Julia (Becca) Graham, 66, of Gatesville, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at her residence.
Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 18, at Trinity Baptist Church.
Julia was born October 8, 1954, in Waco, Texas. She was the daughter of the late Woodrow Otis Cadell and Frieda Ruth Cadell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hal Shelby; parents; and brother, Robert Cadell.
Survivors include her sons, Jeff Graham, Jason Graham and wife, Patricia; sister, Suzy and husband, Steve; brother, Mike Cadell and wife, Emily; grandchildren, Cody Graham, Kason Graham, Marlie Graham and Sean Honea.
