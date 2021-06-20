Julia Ann Michael
Aug. 23, 1928 - June 16, 2021
Julia Ann Smith Michael went to her Heavenly reward on June 16, 2021, in Waco, Texas, at St. Anthony's Care Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Edmond Smith and Julia Elizabeth (Mitchell) Smith; her sisters, Kathryn (Smith) Love and Mollie Mildred (Smith) Love; and by her husband of 54 years, Rex Z. Michael, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Ermine Michael Dieckman and husband, Edwin Dieckman, Marjorie Elizabeth Michael Shenkir Ross and husband, James Ross, and Monte Eric Michael and wife, Sandra Carol Ratley Michael.
Her grandchildren are Amanda Kathryn Still, Jared Michael Hill (Katia), Zachary Alaric Shenkir (Erin), Jonathan Christopher Shenkir (Gloria), Robert Clayton Ratley Meier (Mary Jane), Michael Dwaine Ratley Meier (Rebecca), Major Eric Caleb Michael, U.S.A.F. (Jordan), Ruth Elisabeth (Michael) Sabin, Dr. Isaac Benjamin Michael, Ph.D (Brenda), and Andrew Joseph Michael.
She has 18 great-grandchildren.
Julia Ann graduated from Hearne High School and attended Mary Hardin Baylor College, graduating in 1949 with a degree in Speech. While at Mary Hardin Baylor, she was President of the Baptist Student Union, portrayed Jesus in the Easter Pageant, and was awarded the school's highest honor, the Loyalty Cup. She received her Master's Degree in English from the University of Texas at Austin.
She married Captain Rex Z. Michael, USMC, two days after her graduation. They lived in Quantico, Virginia, and settled in Oceanside, California, until Major Michael retired in 1968.
She was a lifelong educator, teaching English in Carlsbad, California,
Calvert, Hearne and Franklin, Texas, for a total of 31 years.
She was an active member of Franklin United Methodist Church, Franklin Chapter #311, Order of the Eastern Star, Franklin Reading Club, Garden Club, and Hearne Shakespeare Club.
Her loves were her Lord, her family, and her dogs.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sat., June 26, at the Franklin United Methodist Church, with visitation at 10 and service following at 11 a.m. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to the charity of your choice
.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.