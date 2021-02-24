Julie FoermanDec. 4, 1962 - Feb. 22, 2021Julie Foerman, of Waco, went to be with our Lord and Savior February 22, 2021.Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Friday February 26, at Rosemound Cemetery in Waco, TX.Julie was born December 4, 1962, in Adrian, Michigan, to Charles Thompson of Michigan and Deanna DeLaCruz of Waco, Texas.Julie loved to two-step to country and western music with her husband of 39 years. She loved spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. Julie was one of the strongest women, mother, nana, sister and friend anyone could have asked for. Julie was strong in her Christian faith and had a great relationship our Heavenly Father.Julie is survived by her husband, Rick; her children, Richard Jr., Melonie, Teressa, Joshua; her stepmother, Jan Thompson; grandchildren Baily, Jasmine, Ariel, Mark, Michael, Madison, Allen, Dorothy and Alice; brothers and sisters, Brian, Tina, Monica, Chris and Tammy.Julie was preceded in death by her father, Charles Thompson; mother, Deanna DeLaCruz; and son, Mark Thompson.