June Ann (Brisbin) Capshaw
April 10, 1931 - March 20, 2021
Funeral services for June Ann Capshaw (Brisbin), 89, of Longview, Texas, will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 24, at Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Road in Longview, Texas, with Dr. Rick Webb officiating. A private graveside service for immediate family will follow. June passed away March 20, 2021, due to COVID-19 complications.
June was a joyful and kind-hearted follower of Christ. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she spent her life caring for her family, church, and community. She was a friend to all, enjoyed playing games with her friends, and treasured making fun memories with her family. Known to her friends and family as "Junie", she was a constantly giggling, dancing, beautiful woman.
She was born April 10, 1931, in Rogers, Texas, to Lottie Myrtle Tharp and Bennie B. Brisbin. She was preceded in death by her nine brothers and sisters, Robert Brisbin, Dorothy Brisbin Doughty, Windel Brisbin, Jake Brisbin, Roy Brisbin, Bertha Brisbin Wadsworth, AB Brisbin, JB Brisbin, and Kenneth Brisbin, all of whom she dearly loved and always reflected on their fun family reunions. June married Sidney Calvin Capshaw, II on January 7, 1956. Mr. and Mrs. Capshaw moved to Longview in October 2000, from Waco, Texas, where they had resided in Central Texas for many years. June worked many jobs supporting her family, was a wonderful mother, and her and Sidney had a long, happy marriage. Sidney passed away November 29, 2003. June later remarried Harold Russell in 2010, who passed away just months before her in December of 2020.
Survivors include her children, Sidney Calvin Capshaw, III and his wife, Bonnie Capshaw; Cathy Ann Avery and her husband, Mike Avery; and Ronald Craig Capshaw. Additionally, she will be missed by her grandchildren, Josh Laman, Mike Sellers, Amanda Capshaw, and Hannah Capshaw. Her grandchildren have wonderful memories of Christmases at Nana's, heated games of Skip Jack, singing songs, and Nana's warm tea cakes. She also had the joy of loving her precious great-grandchildren, Sebastian Laman, Isabella Laman, and Maizey Sellers.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1809 Gilmer Road in Longview, TX. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 24, 2021.