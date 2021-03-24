Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
June Ann Capshaw
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rader Funeral Home of Longview
1617 Judson Road
Longview, TX
June Ann (Brisbin) Capshaw

April 10, 1931 - March 20, 2021

Funeral services for June Ann Capshaw (Brisbin), 89, of Longview, Texas, will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 24, at Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Road in Longview, Texas, with Dr. Rick Webb officiating. A private graveside service for immediate family will follow. June passed away March 20, 2021, due to COVID-19 complications.

June was a joyful and kind-hearted follower of Christ. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she spent her life caring for her family, church, and community. She was a friend to all, enjoyed playing games with her friends, and treasured making fun memories with her family. Known to her friends and family as "Junie", she was a constantly giggling, dancing, beautiful woman.

She was born April 10, 1931, in Rogers, Texas, to Lottie Myrtle Tharp and Bennie B. Brisbin. She was preceded in death by her nine brothers and sisters, Robert Brisbin, Dorothy Brisbin Doughty, Windel Brisbin, Jake Brisbin, Roy Brisbin, Bertha Brisbin Wadsworth, AB Brisbin, JB Brisbin, and Kenneth Brisbin, all of whom she dearly loved and always reflected on their fun family reunions. June married Sidney Calvin Capshaw, II on January 7, 1956. Mr. and Mrs. Capshaw moved to Longview in October 2000, from Waco, Texas, where they had resided in Central Texas for many years. June worked many jobs supporting her family, was a wonderful mother, and her and Sidney had a long, happy marriage. Sidney passed away November 29, 2003. June later remarried Harold Russell in 2010, who passed away just months before her in December of 2020.

Survivors include her children, Sidney Calvin Capshaw, III and his wife, Bonnie Capshaw; Cathy Ann Avery and her husband, Mike Avery; and Ronald Craig Capshaw. Additionally, she will be missed by her grandchildren, Josh Laman, Mike Sellers, Amanda Capshaw, and Hannah Capshaw. Her grandchildren have wonderful memories of Christmases at Nana's, heated games of Skip Jack, singing songs, and Nana's warm tea cakes. She also had the joy of loving her precious great-grandchildren, Sebastian Laman, Isabella Laman, and Maizey Sellers.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1809 Gilmer Road in Longview, TX. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Rader Funeral Home of Longview
1617 Judson Road, Longview, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Rader Funeral Home of Longview
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am sorry for your loss. I remember your mother. Glad I got to know her.
Philip Ballmann
March 27, 2021
SRL
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results