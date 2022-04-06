Junior "J.L." MorganOct. 27, 1929 - April 3, 2022Junior "J.L". Lee Morgan, 92, of Bellmead passed away Sunday April 3, 2022, at a local nursing home. Military Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, April 7, at Waco Memorial Park in Waco. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Survivors include his daughters, Sharon Giles, Jackie Hull, and Ellen Hill; grandchildren, Meredith Williams, Rusty Wells, Rocky Hill, and Morgan Hill; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers; one sister; and numerous nieces and nephews.