Junior "J.L." Morgan
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street
Bellmead, TX
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 6 2022
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
Junior "J.L." Morgan

Oct. 27, 1929 - April 3, 2022

Junior "J.L". Lee Morgan, 92, of Bellmead passed away Sunday April 3, 2022, at a local nursing home. Military Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, April 7, at Waco Memorial Park in Waco. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Survivors include his daughters, Sharon Giles, Jackie Hull, and Ellen Hill; grandchildren, Meredith Williams, Rusty Wells, Rocky Hill, and Morgan Hill; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers; one sister; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street, Bellmead, TX
Apr
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Waco Memorial Park
Waco, TX
