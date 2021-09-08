Menu
Justin Swanson
1982 - 2021
1982
2021
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Justin Swanson

Dec. 3, 1982 - Sept. 3, 2021

Justin Stephen Swanson, 38, of Hewitt passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, doing what he loved on a motorcycle ride. A visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 10, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N Robinson Dr., Waco and will include a service for friends and family at 7 p.m. led by Lieutenant Greg Perkins.

Justin was born December 3, 1982, in Waco, Texas, to Stephen T. and Rhonda (Johnson) Swanson. He was a graduate of Bosqueville High School, Class of 2001. He attended Sam Houston State University, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice, Class of 2005. Justin worked at Baylor University Police Department for 11 years and currently worked at Howmet Aerospace as a Quality Inspector. He loved everything outdoors from fishing to boating and most of all motorcycles. Justin was known by many to have a servant heart and would give the shirt off his back to anyone he met. His daughter, Riley was his whole world and was a daddy's girl.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Austin Johnson and Doris Taylor.

Justin is survived by his daughter, Riley Swanson; parents, Stephen and Rhonda Swanson; paternal grandparents, Paul and Norma Swanson; uncle, Eric Swanson and wife Terri; along with many loving friends. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr, WACO, TX
Sep
10
Service
7:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences for your loss. I'll keep you in my prayers. Rhonda, know I'm here if you need anything. Love, Hugs & Prayers Jo, Edward,Chris & Deirdre
Jovita Muenzler
September 10, 2021
My heart is broken for you!
Joyce Sims
September 9, 2021
Terry, Carol, Amanda, Melanie
September 8, 2021
