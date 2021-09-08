Justin Swanson
Dec. 3, 1982 - Sept. 3, 2021
Justin Stephen Swanson, 38, of Hewitt passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, doing what he loved on a motorcycle ride. A visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 10, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N Robinson Dr., Waco and will include a service for friends and family at 7 p.m. led by Lieutenant Greg Perkins.
Justin was born December 3, 1982, in Waco, Texas, to Stephen T. and Rhonda (Johnson) Swanson. He was a graduate of Bosqueville High School, Class of 2001. He attended Sam Houston State University, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice, Class of 2005. Justin worked at Baylor University Police Department for 11 years and currently worked at Howmet Aerospace as a Quality Inspector. He loved everything outdoors from fishing to boating and most of all motorcycles. Justin was known by many to have a servant heart and would give the shirt off his back to anyone he met. His daughter, Riley was his whole world and was a daddy's girl.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Austin Johnson and Doris Taylor.
Justin is survived by his daughter, Riley Swanson; parents, Stephen and Rhonda Swanson; paternal grandparents, Paul and Norma Swanson; uncle, Eric Swanson and wife Terri; along with many loving friends. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.