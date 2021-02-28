Van Zandt SmithDec. 3, 1932 - Feb. 13, 2021K. Van Zandt Smith, 88, of Waco, Texas, passed away in his home on February 13, 2021.Van was born near the end of the Great Depression in 1932 in Ft. Worth, Texas. His father, Tolbert Smith, was an aviation industry executive and a descendant of Issac Van Zandt (who helped The Republic of Texas gain statehood). His mother was Emily Guthrie Smith, the well-known landscape artist and portrait painter. In 1957, Van earned a degree in mechanical engineering from The University of Texas, and then served for two years as a Navy Reserve officer aboard a destroyer. Upon returning home he married his college sweetheart, Helen, and soon after started a family. Van relocated his family to Waco in 1970 to be Chief Engineer for the fledgling Time Manufacturing Company. A decade later he became the company's second president, succeeding its founder. Under Van's guidance the company grew and expanded to become a cornerstone of Waco's industrial sector. His mechanical designs, patents, and innovations continue to influence the company's product to this day. He retired in 1987 to a life of leisure.An avid outdoorsman and yachtsman, he and Helen sailed the eastern seaboard and Caribbean islands, roaming as far south as Belize and Honduras. Closer to home, he enjoyed camping, hiking, and any chance to be outdoors and commune with nature. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.Van was preceded in death by his parents, Tolbert and Emily Smith of Ft. Worth; and his sister, Gracie Smith. His memory lives on with his family: devoted wife of 61 years, Helen Smith; sons, Van Smith of Dallas and Scott Smith of Waco; four grandchildren, Cara Tolentino and Blake Smith of Dallas, Renée Smith and Nicholas Smith of Waco; and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Grace Gardens Funeral Home directing.