Kaden Hitchcock
Jan. 30, 1999 - Sept. 25, 2020
Kaden Q. Hitchcock, 21, of Waco, Texas, died September 25, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained in a tragic home invasion. He was born January 30, 1999, in Redlands, California, the son of Greg and Charlene Hitchcock. He was raised in Sandpoint, Idaho. He moved to Waco to begin Culinary Arts school at Texas State Technical College. Kaden was a chef who loved the outdoors, especially downhill skiing and mountain biking.
Kaden was preceded in death by four great-grandparents.
Kaden is survived by his parents, Greg and Charlene Hitchcock of McGregor, Texas; his younger brothers, Jackson and Tristan; his maternal grandparents, Bill and Heidi Kliewer; and his paternal grandparents, John and Elaine Hitchcock. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins; his close friends in both Waco and Sandpoint; and his favorite dog, Cooper.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco. The Celebration of his life will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, October 10, at Harris Creek Baptist Church in McGregor. For those who are not able to attend, there will be a live streaming link available on the funeral home's website, www.WHBfamily.com
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to HIGHER GROUND RESOURCES, a foundation that provides scholarships to youth and young adults needing treatment for issues such as autism, depression, mental illness and substance abuse, at the following link: http://HGResources.org/donate/
or www.hgresources.org/donate/
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
