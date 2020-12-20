Karan McLarty
Nov. 26, 1941 - Dec. 17, 2020
Karan McLarty, 79, beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother, passed from this earth on December 17, 2020, after a brief but courageous fight against cancer. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, December 21, at the Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Revs. Brad Brittain and Bob Rainey will officiate.
Karan was born to parents Clarence and Lillian (Calhoun) Bunnell in Temple, Texas, and grew up as their only child on the family farm. She attended a two-room schoolhouse in the Liberty-Ohio Community of Coryell County with her cousin as her only classmate until the sixth grade, when the school consolidated with Evant ISD. After graduating from Evant High School, she attended Tarleton State University where she met her future husband, Sammy Ray McLarty. They later attended North Texas State University and were married at the Purmela Methodist Church on August 24, 1962.
After graduation, Sammy began working in Plainview, Texas, where their first daughter was born in 1965. They moved to Waco in 1966 where their second daughter was born in 1969. Karan was an exceptional wife and devoted stay-at-home mother whose life revolved around the girls and their activities. She was a life member of PTA. She was an active member of Central United Methodist Church and TLC Class, and she and Sammy were leaders of the church's Game Night activity for 30 years. She had impeccable penmanship that she applied in volunteer service to her church for many years. She enjoyed journaling and sending greeting cards to family and friends. She loved listening to Elvis Presley music and Elvis tribute artists.
Karan was preceded in death by her parents; special sister-in-law Dean Collins Sullivan and brothers-in-law Gene Menefee, A.J. Gaines, T.B. (Tom) Collins, Sam Taylor, and Darrell Sullivan; nieces, Connie Harvey and Diane Oatman; and nephew, Tommy Collins.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years; their daughters, Marci Kramer and husband, Kevin, of Fredericksburg, and Kelli Jones and husband, Tracy, of El Campo; grandchildren, Audrey Lane and husband, John, Anna Lindig, Cody Jones, Kalyn Jones, Abby Lindig; and stepgrandson, Colton Kramer; special sisters-in-law, Betty Menefee, Jean Gaines, and Joy Taylor; eight nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.
Memorials may be addressed to Central United Methodist Church of Waco or the American Cancer Society
.
Please leave your message of condolence for Karan's family at www.wacofhmp.com/obituary/Karen-McLarty
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.