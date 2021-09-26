In His mercy, God received Katelyn Ariel Vanhoozer, age 27 1/2, on Monday, September 20, 2021. She had injuries suffered in a car accident. She loves Jesus Christ, trusts Him as her Savior, and calls Him Friend.
She was born on March 20, 1994, in Waco, Texas where she played viola with the Central Texas String Academy. She graduated from Judson College in Marion, Alabama. She trained horses, trained riders, and was an equestrian herself specializing in dressage at Vanhoozer Farms in Weatherford, Texas.
A favorite verse she would often repeat is Romans 8:38-39. For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.
She will be missed by many friends, by colleagues in the horse world, her grandparents, Barbara & Larry Vanhoozer of Weatherford and Don Kilpatrick of Houston; parents, Russell and Kari Vanhoozer; siblings, Andrew, Samuel, and Olivia Grace of Bedford, Texas.
She was a benefit to everyone she knew.
Funeral at 10 a.m., Friday, September 24, 2021, at Fort Worth Presbyterian Church, 6251 Oakmont Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76132, Interment to follow at Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth under the direction of Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.
With deepest grief in our hearts we feel your loss. God give you the strength you need day by day moment by moment. Trust Him always. Our sincere bereavement to your family. Sorrow has no power over us that Heaven cannot heal.
Errol and Myrna Hawthorne
Friend
December 29, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My heart breaks and even rages that the Lord did not answer our desire and request to completely heal Katelyn this side of Heaven. Yet I trust Him completely and know His plans are mighty. I pray His strength and love can help you overcome your loss. May he give you peace and comfort during these difficult times. In Him - Carin and Kailyn (KK) Troup.
Carin Troup
November 9, 2021
Our prayers are with you and for Katelyn.
Frank Bajer IV family
Other
September 26, 2021
What a Great Sorrow this puts on our hearts. I have such great memories of Kari and Katelyn with her brothers and sisters coming in to our business and getting Grade-O-Saurus pads and making the kids there own coloring books. My prayer that the Comfort that only God can provide will surround this wonderful family.
Jeff Reneau
Friend
September 24, 2021
Roy Webster
September 24, 2021
Some things in life we just don´t understand. Katelyn´s passing is one of them. Yet, our Savior draws near to heal our broken hearts and remind us that each new day is a gift. I pray my life and the lives of all those who knew and loved Katelyn will shine as hers did; may our sadness surrender to the joy that was so characteristic of her life, and may our tears give way to music.
David Bolin
Other
September 23, 2021
We are heartbroken.....She meant so much to our little girl. Heartbroken
Treille Family
Friend
September 23, 2021
In Loving Memory of Katelyn Ariel Vanhoozer,
With deepest sorrow and sympathies. We lovingly grieve alongside you. Standing beside you in prayer-Kim, Bryan, Luke, and Heath (The Hanysaks)
The Hanysaks
September 23, 2021
The Hanysaks
September 23, 2021
The sadness I feel with the loss of Katelyn, is great she was a wonderful person. I pray that her faith and the families faith will strengthen them at this time.
God Bless You'll
Willie Hudson and Family Waco Neighbors
September 23, 2021
I am beyond heartbroken...
April Cole
Friend
September 23, 2021
My heart is heavy but she sent me a beautiful message one day and I will always keep those words - she will remain in our heart always I am praying for your family Katelyn may you ride free on the wings of angels