Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Katherine Brausen
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Katherine Brausen

Sept. 15, 1953 - Jan. 31, 2021

It is with sadness that the family of Katherine (Katie) McCoy Brausen announces her passing on January 31, 2021 from COVID-19.

Katie was born September 15, 1953, to Barbara and David McCoy. She spent the majority of her first 33 years living and working in the Chicago area where she met her great love and life partner, Jim Brausen. They were married in 1986 and celebrated 24 years together, initially in San Diego, CA, before moving to Waco in 2003. Jim passed in 2010 and Katie spent the ensuing years giving herself completely to her relationships with others.

Born with a rare form of muscular dystrophy that manifested in the gradual loss of muscle in her hands, arms, legs and feet, Katie developed an intimate understanding of life's fragility. Her physical decline was slow-paced, but persistent and uncompromising throughout her life, diminishing and ultimately denying her ability to engage in activities she dearly loved such as playing the piano and drawing, as well as the more mundane activities of daily life that most people take for granted. Through her daily struggles, she developed an intense understanding of the transcendent power of loving relationships. Those who knew her knew her completely, her fears and disappointments, her joy, determination, and conviction. Katie held her family, friends, caregivers, and even casual acquaintances close, celebrating their lives and the shared moments with abandon. Her light shone brightly and touched so many. In her very special way, Katie taught many lessons to all of us fortunate enough to know her. We hold tight to those lessons and the memories we carry into our individual and collective futures.

Katie is survived by her brother, Paul McCoy and his wife, Ann; her niece, Genevieve; her nephews, Nathan, John, and Peter McCoy; sister-in-law, Marilyn McCoy; and the Brausen kids, Lynn, Laura, Amy, Tim, Tom, and John. Donations can be made in Katie's memory to The Muscular Dystrophy Association, Unity Spiritual Center of Waco, the animal rescue foundation of your choice, or The Wilderness Society.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
KatieEvery Nirse has that one patient they will never forgetYou will always be in my heart and I´ll miss our talks and your advice. Rest Well now friendKattie
Kattie Jones
March 1, 2021
Katie, you were always the most kind and generous person. Your thoughtful hand written cards were the best and I loved our time in San Diego together. I am so sad I can´t come visit you in Waco, you will be missed dearly. I love you so much!
Nichol Kamholz (Brausen)
March 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results