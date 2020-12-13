Menu
Katherine Fowler Kelley
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Family First Cremation Services
25702 Aldine Westfield Rd.
Spring, TX
Katherine Fowler Kelley

Feb. 25, 1956 - Nov. 21, 2020

Kathy passed away on November 21 at her daughter's house, surrounded by her family due to complications from brain cancer.

Kathy was a music teacher, quilter, social worker, and tireless overachiever. Everything she pursued, she did so with determination and contagious enthusiasm. She spent the last years of her life working with Veterans battling mental illness and advocating for children in foster care as a CASA.

Amidst all of her pursuits, Kathy was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She cherished time with her four children and loved her role as Nanny to her two grandchildren and numerous foster grandchildren.

Kathy was the loving and devoted mother of Aaron Kelley (Jill), Robin Sniffen (Josh), Shannon Tuttle (Kris), and Jordan Kelley. Adored Nanny of Jenna and Ellie as well as 11 foster grandchildren. Loving daughter of the late Ira and Betsy Fowler. Dear sister of George Fowler.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes you to make a donation in Kathy's name to your favorite charity.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Family First Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Some people touch your lives and the impact is forever. That was true of Kathy. She was a tireless advocate, and loyal friend, an example of love and hard work in both her personal and professional lives. May we all live more like Kathy.
Helen Harris
Friend
December 7, 2021
Kathy is greatly missed by us all. I have been remembering times when we were children.
Susie Quinn
December 17, 2020
Kathy was way too talented and too young to leave this world. I have many fond memories of Kathy while she was in Waco and affiliated with the Homespun Quilters Guild. My condolences to the family.
Dana Grimes
December 15, 2020
Kathy was a champion in every way....an advocate for others....a creative giver....one of my heroes. The world is not quite as bright without her.....though I confess, I see her light of love in Shannon and the care she gave her mother. Gratefully...
Helen Harris
December 14, 2020
Kathy man you were a powerhouse of a woman. You walked into my life after my divorce and was just the ray of sunshine I needed. We were an unstoppable team on 94B. Sitting in your office as your provided wisdom, and support will always be missed. I love you and will miss you more then words can express
Kristen Bisceglia
December 13, 2020
That dolphin picture is the best! Look at her joy. God, I miss you, Kath. Your positive attitude, endless energy, creativity and kindness blew me away. We did laugh a lot. Peace my friend, watch over us.
Jacklyn Justus
December 13, 2020
She is missed tremendously by me! I loved her as a dear friend and will forever be touched by her presence in my life.
Judy Hastings
December 13, 2020
Miss you all the time Mommy. I´m so proud of you
Shannon Kelley Tuttle
December 13, 2020
