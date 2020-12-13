Katherine Fowler Kelley
Feb. 25, 1956 - Nov. 21, 2020
Kathy passed away on November 21 at her daughter's house, surrounded by her family due to complications from brain cancer.
Kathy was a music teacher, quilter, social worker, and tireless overachiever. Everything she pursued, she did so with determination and contagious enthusiasm. She spent the last years of her life working with Veterans battling mental illness and advocating for children in foster care as a CASA.
Amidst all of her pursuits, Kathy was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She cherished time with her four children and loved her role as Nanny to her two grandchildren and numerous foster grandchildren.
Kathy was the loving and devoted mother of Aaron Kelley (Jill), Robin Sniffen (Josh), Shannon Tuttle (Kris), and Jordan Kelley. Adored Nanny of Jenna and Ellie as well as 11 foster grandchildren. Loving daughter of the late Ira and Betsy Fowler. Dear sister of George Fowler.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes you to make a donation in Kathy's name to your favorite charity
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.