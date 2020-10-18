Katherine Louise Wilson
April 3, 1924 - Oct. 15, 2020
Granny Wilson, 96, of China Spring, found her way back to Pop October 15, 2020.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Katherine Louise Wilson was born April 3, 1924, to Silas and Katherine Farrell McGhee. She was a graduate of Waco High. She was Methodist in her beliefs. Louise volunteered many years at the VA hospital and with MHMR. She was a Chaplin for the American Legion Post 121 Ladies Auxiliary and the VFW Post 2148. Louise was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Louise married George Eugene Wilson March 21, 1947. She was a caregiver most of her life to everyone. She took in her special needs niece and nephew, fulfilling her promise of "as long as I have breath in me, I will take care of them". Granny also had a sixth sense and loved people calling and asking her to interpret their dreams or different things they were experiencing.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, George E. Wilson; son, James E. Wilson; and brother, Jack McGhee.
Survivors include daughters, Katherine Ann Lee of Waco, Cora Bickly of China Spring; 8 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 10great-great-grandchildren; niece, Frances McGhee and nephew, Joe McGhee.
Thoughts and memories can be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.