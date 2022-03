Mother Rhodes- A TRUE SOLDIER OF GOD!!! John 14:1-4 says " Let not your heart be troubled: you believe in God, believe also in me......Mama Rhodes you have finished the course-assignment. Enjoy your NEW MANSION That The LORD Have prepared for you and take your REST. RIGHTFULLY SO, AMEN!!! May The LORD continue to BLESS The Family {Beverly,Sammie, Mary and family} and keep you all safe. We LOVE YOU MUCH!!!

John McGowen Ministries February 28, 2021