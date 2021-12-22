Menu
Kathey Lorraine Hall Wigfall
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Kathey Lorraine Hall Wigfall

Oct. 30, 1958 - Dec. 4, 2021

Kathey Lorraine (Hall) Wigfall passed away on December 4, 2021, after a long illness.

There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco. Graveside Funeral Service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, December 23, at Waco Memorial Park.

Kathey was born on October 30, 1958, to Pershing and Sedalia (Alexander) Hall. She was a loving and devoted mother, daughter, sister and friend. No matter how sick she was, she was always positive. There was no quit in Kathey. She was positive and strong in her faith to the end of her life.

She had a compassionate spirit, always helping and giving of herself to others. She was a member of Pleasant Olive Missionary Baptist Church, from an early age. She worked faithfully with the Youth Ministry and was always happy to help wherever she was needed.

Kathey was a valued employee at the Waco Tribune-Herald newspaper for 25 years. She was a graduate of La Vega High School and Texas State Technical College.

Kathey is survived by her daughter, Crystal, and son, Jeremy. Her sister, Janice Hall Skinner; nephew, Cedric Skinner (Miriah); niece, Stephanie Skinner; and a host of other family and friends.

She will truly be missed, but never forgotten.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Dec
23
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Waco Memorial Park
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. I worked with Kathy at the Waco Tribune Herald. She was a great friend and coworker. May God give you peace and healing.
Holly Jackson
December 23, 2021
I'm so sorry your loss. I'll keep you in my prayers..
Shelia Reiter
December 22, 2021
