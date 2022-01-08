Kathy J. Stroud Bell



Dec. 28, 1949 - Jan. 7, 2022



Funeral service for Kathy J. Stroud Bell, 72, of Waco, Texas will be 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Bibleway Fellowship Baptist Church, Houston, Texas. Burial will be 11 a.m., Saturday, at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Chapel Hill, Texas.



Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple, Texas is in charge of arrangements



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2022.