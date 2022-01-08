Funeral service for Kathy J. Stroud Bell, 72, of Waco, Texas will be 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Bibleway Fellowship Baptist Church, Houston, Texas. Burial will be 11 a.m., Saturday, at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Chapel Hill, Texas.
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple, Texas is in charge of arrangements
Blessings and condolences to family and friends. I worked with Ms. Bell at the Doris Miller Veterans Hospital Nursing Home and saw she was a lovely lady inside and out. Her patients were well cared for, was a hard worker and staff favorite.