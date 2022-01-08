Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathy J. Stroud Bell
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Carver High School
FUNERAL HOME
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel - Temple
2707-A South 37th Street
Temple, TX
Kathy J. Stroud Bell

Dec. 28, 1949 - Jan. 7, 2022

Funeral service for Kathy J. Stroud Bell, 72, of Waco, Texas will be 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Bibleway Fellowship Baptist Church, Houston, Texas. Burial will be 11 a.m., Saturday, at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Chapel Hill, Texas.

Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple, Texas is in charge of arrangements
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bibleway Fellowship Baptist Church
10120 Hartsook, Houston, TX
Jan
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bibleway Fellowship Baptist Church
10120 Hartsook, Houston, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel - Temple
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel - Temple.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Blessings and condolences to family and friends. I worked with Ms. Bell at the Doris Miller Veterans Hospital Nursing Home and saw she was a lovely lady inside and out. Her patients were well cared for, was a hard worker and staff favorite.
Jenny Richardson Urban
Work
February 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results