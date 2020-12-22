Kay Pigg
Sept. 20, 1960 - Dec. 19, 2020
Kay Pigg, 60, of Waco, passed away on December 19, 2020, surrounded by her devoted husband, Billy, and loving daughter, Brooke. For those wanting to pay their respects, but unable to attend the services, Kay will be available for viewing from 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, December 22, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. There will be a visitation with the family at 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 23, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum, with the graveside service to follow at 11 a.m. Wearing a mask and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and during the services.
Kay was born in Waco, Texas, to George and Nettie Green. She was a graduate of Midway High School and attended college at Southwest Texas State University. Kay recently retired from the Texas Department of Transportation after 21 years of service.
Kay loved her family and friends dearly. She enjoyed cheering on her favorite racecar drivers: brother, Keith; nephews, TJ and Kevin Green; and son-in-law, Jarrod Jennings. Kay was so proud of the accomplishments of her daughter, Brooke, and referred to her as her best friend. Her pride and joy was her grandson, Jace-Man, and her favorite role of all was being his "Lolly". You could also find her fishing, camping, and hanging out at the coast with her family. Kay enjoyed being outdoors, surrounded by flowers with the sun shining down upon her. She was a member of a Bunco Group that first began in 1989 and remains together to this day. As the saying goes, what happens at Bunco, stays at Bunco, but each of the ladies would be quick to call Kay their best friend! If there was a gathering, two things you could count on, Kay would be there, and she would also be the life of the party.
Survivors include her parents, George and Nettie Green of Woodway; her devoted caregiver and husband of 27 years, Billy Pigg of Waco; daughter, Brooke Bukowski-Jennings; son-in-law, Jarrod Jennings; and grandson, Jace of Robinson; brother, Keith Green and wife, Nancy, of Robinson; nephews, TJ Green and wife, Laci, of Robinson, Kevin Green, and wife, Lauren, of Speegleville; and great-nephew, Caleb; great-nieces, Emma and Brinley.
The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfuneralhome.com
where you may leave your condolences or a fond memory of Kay.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 22, 2020.