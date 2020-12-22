Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kay Pigg
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Kay Pigg

Sept. 20, 1960 - Dec. 19, 2020

Kay Pigg, 60, of Waco, passed away on December 19, 2020, surrounded by her devoted husband, Billy, and loving daughter, Brooke. For those wanting to pay their respects, but unable to attend the services, Kay will be available for viewing from 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, December 22, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. There will be a visitation with the family at 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 23, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum, with the graveside service to follow at 11 a.m. Wearing a mask and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and during the services.

Kay was born in Waco, Texas, to George and Nettie Green. She was a graduate of Midway High School and attended college at Southwest Texas State University. Kay recently retired from the Texas Department of Transportation after 21 years of service.

Kay loved her family and friends dearly. She enjoyed cheering on her favorite racecar drivers: brother, Keith; nephews, TJ and Kevin Green; and son-in-law, Jarrod Jennings. Kay was so proud of the accomplishments of her daughter, Brooke, and referred to her as her best friend. Her pride and joy was her grandson, Jace-Man, and her favorite role of all was being his "Lolly". You could also find her fishing, camping, and hanging out at the coast with her family. Kay enjoyed being outdoors, surrounded by flowers with the sun shining down upon her. She was a member of a Bunco Group that first began in 1989 and remains together to this day. As the saying goes, what happens at Bunco, stays at Bunco, but each of the ladies would be quick to call Kay their best friend! If there was a gathering, two things you could count on, Kay would be there, and she would also be the life of the party.

Survivors include her parents, George and Nettie Green of Woodway; her devoted caregiver and husband of 27 years, Billy Pigg of Waco; daughter, Brooke Bukowski-Jennings; son-in-law, Jarrod Jennings; and grandson, Jace of Robinson; brother, Keith Green and wife, Nancy, of Robinson; nephews, TJ Green and wife, Laci, of Robinson, Kevin Green, and wife, Lauren, of Speegleville; and great-nephew, Caleb; great-nieces, Emma and Brinley.

The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfuneralhome.com where you may leave your condolences or a fond memory of Kay.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX
Dec
23
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum
TX
Dec
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grace Gardens Funeral Home and Crematorium.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
My thoughts and prayers go out to both of you, Billy and Brooke. So sorry to read about Kay and your loss.
Kathy Hartin
December 23, 2020
Linda Ewing
December 22, 2020
Courtney Sanders
December 22, 2020
We had some great memories at TMS. We always looked forward to the Nascar Race weekend´s. I´m sure her and Kim are talking about TX DOT stories. And Chasing down Dale Sr. RIP Kay Green Pigg. Until we all meet up again.
Mike Trammell
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results