Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenisha Barnes
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McDowell Funeral Home
1104 Chestnut Street
Waco, TX
Kenisha Barnes

Dec. 11, 1977 - Sept. 7, 2021

Ms. Kenisha Barnes passed away September 7, 2021. A private service will be held at a later date.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McDowell Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McDowell Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
This is a hard pill to swallow my friend. I will certainly miss you. I know your daughters will miss you. I hate this for them. But I know you missed your momma something awful. Take your rest Kenisha. Love you! Keeping your young ladies and brother lifted in prayer.
Sherry Sullivan
September 14, 2021
You´re with Mama. I love you both.
Maggie Martin
September 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results