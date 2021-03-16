Kenneth Garner
May 8, 1982 - Mar. 11, 2021
Kenneth "Kenny" Edwin Garner, 38, of Lorena passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 18, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., Waco. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, March 19, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Casey officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Eddy Cemetery.
Kenneth was born on May 8, 1982, to Bob Ed and Jana Garner. He graduated from Bruceville-Eddy High School in 2000. Upon graduation he immediately went into the car business and proudly worked his way up from car washer to service manager. He was the service manager at Cameron Autoplex in Cameron for the last six years. Kenny's one love was cars and hotrods. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, concerts, cruising and hanging out with friends.
Kenny and Angela Flanary were married on June 26, 2010. Together, they enjoyed life, traveling and cruising. Kenny was an amazing son, husband, and friend. Anytime anyone needed anything he would drop what he was doing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bob Ed Garner on June 28, 2016; his paternal grandmother, Beatrice Garner; maternal grandfather, Kenneth Jacobs; paternal grandfather, James Garner.
He is survived by his wife, Angela Garner; mother, Jana Garner; grandmother, Mary Jacobs; true brothers, Joe and Tommy Frerich; true sister, Shandy Eberle; mother-in-law, Janette Flanary, brother-in-law, Robert Flanary; sister-in-law, Rachel Flanary; nephews, Regan Flanary and Shelby McDugald; and uncle and aunt, Mike and Linda Jacobs.
He also leaves behind his beloved furbabies, Si and Beau.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be appreciative if you would like to donate to the Cameron/Milam County Junior Livestock Association or the Cameron and Buckholts Fire Departments.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 16, 2021.