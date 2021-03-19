Kenneth Glaze, Sr.
June 8, 1937 - March 15, 2021
Kenneth Wayne Glaze, Sr. left the constraints of this world to enter his heavenly home on March 15, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family. Services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, March 20, at First Baptist Church Woodway with Richard Rust officiating. Burial will follow at Stanford Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 19, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Kenneth was born near Speegleville on June 8, 1937, to Cecil Monroe Glaze and his wife, Johnnie Lilly Ewing. He graduated Midway High School in 1956. In 1957, Ken married the love of his life, Wanda Leutwyler. Ken then served his country for six years in the US Air Force. He was a 1969 graduate of Baylor University. He loved Baylor sports, especially the girls' basketball team, and never wanted to miss a game. Ken had a distinguished career in the trucking industry working for Central Freight Lines for 32 years, R&L Trucking for three years and SMT Truck Line for three years. He ended his career serving on the National Classification Board in Washington, D.C., and was awarded "Man of the Year" by TMTA for helping the trucking interest in Texas Legislature. Locally, Ken served on the Lorena School Board for nine years, two of which were as President. Ken's real love though was telling people about his Lord and Savior! Upon retirement, he, along with Wanda, served as a missionary in Southeast Asia and North Africa. He served his Lord as a Sunday School teacher and deacon at First Baptist Church Woodway, where he and Wanda were members from 1960 to present. If he talked to someone for more than two minutes, they heard about Jesus. As an extension of his mission work, Ken volunteered at Hillcrest Hospital for over ten years doing what he did best - talking to and encouraging people.
Ken was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Monroe Glaze; his mother, Johnnie Lilly Glaze; and his grandson, Justin Zane Miller.
Those left to celebrate his life include his wife of 64 years, Wanda Leutwyler Glaze; his sons, Kenneth W. Glaze, Jr., and wife, Betsy, of Evans, Georgia, Stephen C. Glaze and wife, Delia, of Hewitt, Texas, and Gary Guynes and wife, Sandra, of Troy, Texas; daughters, Susan Glaze Huey and husband, Stuart, of Woodway, Texas, Lisa Guynes of Altus, Oklahoma, and Christy LeMaster of Altus. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren who loved their Poppo. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Stephen Glaze, Jr., Paul Glaze, Andrew Glaze, Kenny Glaze, Brandon Guynes, Bailey Guynes, Jacob Miller, Noah Baker and Mag Reyes. Honorary pallbearers will be his special friends, Russell and Charlene Meister, Annette Jones, Cliff and Barbara Sartin, Carolyn and Bob Pennington, Bonnie and Jim Harper, Don and Janet Addison, Cathy and Joe Reinhart, and our Miller/Williams Sunday School family.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Woodway or Providence Hospice.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 19, 2021.