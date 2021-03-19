Menu
Kenneth Ken Glaze Sr.
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Kenneth Glaze, Sr.

June 8, 1937 - March 15, 2021

Kenneth Wayne Glaze, Sr. left the constraints of this world to enter his heavenly home on March 15, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family. Services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, March 20, at First Baptist Church Woodway with Richard Rust officiating. Burial will follow at Stanford Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 19, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.

Kenneth was born near Speegleville on June 8, 1937, to Cecil Monroe Glaze and his wife, Johnnie Lilly Ewing. He graduated Midway High School in 1956. In 1957, Ken married the love of his life, Wanda Leutwyler. Ken then served his country for six years in the US Air Force. He was a 1969 graduate of Baylor University. He loved Baylor sports, especially the girls' basketball team, and never wanted to miss a game. Ken had a distinguished career in the trucking industry working for Central Freight Lines for 32 years, R&L Trucking for three years and SMT Truck Line for three years. He ended his career serving on the National Classification Board in Washington, D.C., and was awarded "Man of the Year" by TMTA for helping the trucking interest in Texas Legislature. Locally, Ken served on the Lorena School Board for nine years, two of which were as President. Ken's real love though was telling people about his Lord and Savior! Upon retirement, he, along with Wanda, served as a missionary in Southeast Asia and North Africa. He served his Lord as a Sunday School teacher and deacon at First Baptist Church Woodway, where he and Wanda were members from 1960 to present. If he talked to someone for more than two minutes, they heard about Jesus. As an extension of his mission work, Ken volunteered at Hillcrest Hospital for over ten years doing what he did best - talking to and encouraging people.

Ken was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Monroe Glaze; his mother, Johnnie Lilly Glaze; and his grandson, Justin Zane Miller.

Those left to celebrate his life include his wife of 64 years, Wanda Leutwyler Glaze; his sons, Kenneth W. Glaze, Jr., and wife, Betsy, of Evans, Georgia, Stephen C. Glaze and wife, Delia, of Hewitt, Texas, and Gary Guynes and wife, Sandra, of Troy, Texas; daughters, Susan Glaze Huey and husband, Stuart, of Woodway, Texas, Lisa Guynes of Altus, Oklahoma, and Christy LeMaster of Altus. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren who loved their Poppo. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Stephen Glaze, Jr., Paul Glaze, Andrew Glaze, Kenny Glaze, Brandon Guynes, Bailey Guynes, Jacob Miller, Noah Baker and Mag Reyes. Honorary pallbearers will be his special friends, Russell and Charlene Meister, Annette Jones, Cliff and Barbara Sartin, Carolyn and Bob Pennington, Bonnie and Jim Harper, Don and Janet Addison, Cathy and Joe Reinhart, and our Miller/Williams Sunday School family.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Woodway or Providence Hospice.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Mar
20
Service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
Woodway, TX
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Wanda I was so impacted by you and Ken´s lives. Your love for each other and your love for Jesus and strong desire that all come to know Him. I´ll never forget how Ken prayed for you. You two forever changed my thinking and my ministry by taking my hand and my heart and guiding me by the Word of God and prayer into my calling and ministry. My life changed the day I met you and Ken and I have never looked back. Thank you for loving Jesus, each other and people.
Lyn Johnson Anthony
Friend
October 22, 2021
Sweet Wanda... love you so much. So sorry to hear about Kenneth. We will always hold special memories in our hearts from days gone by. Praying for you and your family. Praying and loving you everyday forever friends. Carol and Joe.
Carol and Joe Gonzalez
March 20, 2021
We have such fond memories of our time together. This world will not be the same without this him. Condolences and love from the Ken Riley family.
Kenneth and Tince Riley
March 20, 2021
SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS.PRAYERS FOR YOUR FAMILY.KENNETH IS IN HEAVAN NOW, A PLACE MIKE& I ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO.
MIKE&BARBARA YOAKUM
March 19, 2021
