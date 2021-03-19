Wanda I was so impacted by you and Ken´s lives. Your love for each other and your love for Jesus and strong desire that all come to know Him. I´ll never forget how Ken prayed for you. You two forever changed my thinking and my ministry by taking my hand and my heart and guiding me by the Word of God and prayer into my calling and ministry. My life changed the day I met you and Ken and I have never looked back. Thank you for loving Jesus, each other and people.

Lyn Johnson Anthony Friend October 22, 2021