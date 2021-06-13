Kenneth Hutchison
Oct. 9, 1941 - June 10, 2021
Kenneth Dean (Hutch) Hutchison born October 9, 1941, at home in Prairie Hill, of Waco, passed away on June 10, 2021, at home with his wife by his side. He graduated from Baylor University and received his Masters at Tarleton State University. He was a longtime educator and administrator with several Texas school districts. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, June 19, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Prairie Hill Cemetery. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Lee and Beatrice Hutchison. Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Valera; children, Tracy Gohring (Steve) and James Hutchison; his brother, Weldon Hutchison (Kathy); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three nephews and many more dear friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Providence Hospice Staff. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284 or to Texas Children's Hospital, PO Box 300630, Houston, TX 77230.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.