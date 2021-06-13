Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Kenneth Hutchison
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Kenneth Hutchison

Oct. 9, 1941 - June 10, 2021

Kenneth Dean (Hutch) Hutchison born October 9, 1941, at home in Prairie Hill, of Waco, passed away on June 10, 2021, at home with his wife by his side. He graduated from Baylor University and received his Masters at Tarleton State University. He was a longtime educator and administrator with several Texas school districts. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, June 19, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Prairie Hill Cemetery. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Lee and Beatrice Hutchison. Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Valera; children, Tracy Gohring (Steve) and James Hutchison; his brother, Weldon Hutchison (Kathy); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three nephews and many more dear friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Providence Hospice Staff. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284 or to Texas Children's Hospital, PO Box 300630, Houston, TX 77230.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX
Jun
19
Burial
Prairie Hill Cemetery
Farm-To-Market 339, Prairie Hill, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
seems like all the old pigeon men are gone his help and friendship was always appreciated
jimmy gatlin
Friend
June 21, 2021
Mr. Hutchison was like a 2nd father to me in my younger years since Jamey and I spent so much time together. Ken was a great leader, and had a lot of great stories to tell. Condolences to Valera, Jamey, and Tracy, and to all family and friends. May Ken rest in peace!
Tim Scott
Friend
June 14, 2021
He was always such a nice and calming presence at Richfield. Students respected and liked him. Praying for your family.
Sharon Johnson Gripp
June 14, 2021
Hutch was a LaVega classmate, LaVega football teammate, Kilgore College football teammate & college roommate, fellow Democrat, cherished friend and fellow Baylor Bear fan for virtually all of my life. I haven't seen Hutch much in the 4th quarter of our lives, but I have thought of Him and Valera and our fellow LaVega Pirate friends almost every day. When I saw the notice that Hutch had graduated from the bonds of temporary body to forever soul, the tears squirted from my eyes, but then reality set in that we will all see Hutch again, sooner or later for each of us, in God's Heaven. Yeah, Hutch'll be there with no more pain or sorrow. In the words of another LaVega Pirate, Billy Joe "Bubba" Shaver, Hutch is "gonna live forever!!" Thanks for being my friend, Hutch! It has always been my honor & pleasure to be your friend!
Harley J Spoon
Friend
June 14, 2021
May God bless you as you remember the Good Times and your heart be filled with peace. You are loved Linda Graves
Linda Graves
Friend
June 14, 2021
The Providence Baptist Church Family sends their Prayers to the family in this time of mourning!!! Weeping May endure for the night , but joy comes in the morning!!!
Pastor Gary Lynn Clack
Other
June 14, 2021
I remember how nice he was at Richfield High School when I was there from 1974-1978. Prayers for his family at this difficult time.
Claire Allen Moore
June 13, 2021
Dear Valera; I am so sorry for your loss. I will be praying gods comfort and peace shall comfort you during this time of your loss. God bless you and yours , Dwight Mullins
Dwight mullins
Work
June 13, 2021
Jamie, I'm so sorry for your loss. Your family is in my Prayers.
Kimberly Starnes
Friend
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results