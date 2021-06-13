Hutch was a LaVega classmate, LaVega football teammate, Kilgore College football teammate & college roommate, fellow Democrat, cherished friend and fellow Baylor Bear fan for virtually all of my life. I haven't seen Hutch much in the 4th quarter of our lives, but I have thought of Him and Valera and our fellow LaVega Pirate friends almost every day. When I saw the notice that Hutch had graduated from the bonds of temporary body to forever soul, the tears squirted from my eyes, but then reality set in that we will all see Hutch again, sooner or later for each of us, in God's Heaven. Yeah, Hutch'll be there with no more pain or sorrow. In the words of another LaVega Pirate, Billy Joe "Bubba" Shaver, Hutch is "gonna live forever!!" Thanks for being my friend, Hutch! It has always been my honor & pleasure to be your friend!

Harley J Spoon Friend June 14, 2021