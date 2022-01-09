Kenneth "Hondo" L. Johnson
April 19, 1945 - Dec. 23, 2021
Kenneth "Hondo" Louie Johnson, 76, of Robinson, TX, earned his wings Thursday, December 23, 2021.
Hondo was born to Rudy Johnson and Onie (Wolf) Johnson on April 19, 1945, in Mart, TX, and grew up around Bosque County. He served in the U.S. Military as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne, Screaming Eagles. He married his wife of 49 years Susie Hinds on April 19, 1972, and retired from Owens Illinois Glass Plant in 2000. Hondo enjoyed listening to classic country and soul music. In his early days he loved dancing, especially the country two-step and going to Honky Tonks. He trained and broke in horses, loved going on trail rides with his horse, Pistol Pete. He owned and loved many classic and sporty rides. He boxed in the Golden Gloves, loved contact sports and western movies. But his true love was his wide variety of animals he raised and cared for, especially his game roosters.
Hondo was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy Johnson and Onie Johnson; his son-in-law, Eric Wedeking; and his bonus grandson, Marshall Shoesmith.
He is survived by his wife, Susie; brother, Rudy Johnson (Judy); sister, Donna Johnson; daughter, Dinah Shaw (Alan); sons, Joey Casey (Desiree), Cody Johnson (Kayla); grandchildren, Hunter and Ridge Shaw, Travis Taylor, Corey and Shannon Casey, Max and Cannon Johnson; nephew, Jay Johnson (Cierra); niece, Debbie Johnson; best friend, Pete Pizarro; his beloved fur baby, Keyna; and many other family and friends.
There will be a celebration of life near his birthday in April. A private service to bury his urn will be set at a later date at Rosemound Cemetery, block B. Hondo's wishes will be honored by spreading his ashes over his parents and grandparents in four different counties. He will be truly missed by friends and family.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Providence Hospice for their compassion and care.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.