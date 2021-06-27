Kenneth Kacal



May 2, 1950 - January 9, 2021



Kenneth Kacal's



Celebration



A COME AND GO CELEBRATION OF KENNY'S LIFE WILL BE HELD FROM 1 TO 7, JULY 2, AT UNCLE DAN'S BARBEQUE 1001 LAKE AIR DRIVE, WACO, TX. PLEASE COME AND SHARE YOUR MEMORIES OF KENNY WITH HIS FAMILY AND FRIENDS.



Kenneth (Kenny) Kacal, 70, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away January 9, 2021, in Waxahachie, Texas. He succumbed to his Lord due to Covid pneumonia. Kenny was born in Chicago, Illinois, May 2, 1950. This family has lost a brother, dad, and husband and grandfather. He will be missed their entire lives.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 27 to Jul. 1, 2021.