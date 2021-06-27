Menu
Kenneth Kacal
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
Kenneth Kacal

May 2, 1950 - January 9, 2021

Kenneth Kacal's

Celebration

A COME AND GO CELEBRATION OF KENNY'S LIFE WILL BE HELD FROM 1 TO 7, JULY 2, AT UNCLE DAN'S BARBEQUE 1001 LAKE AIR DRIVE, WACO, TX. PLEASE COME AND SHARE YOUR MEMORIES OF KENNY WITH HIS FAMILY AND FRIENDS.

Kenneth (Kenny) Kacal, 70, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away January 9, 2021, in Waxahachie, Texas. He succumbed to his Lord due to Covid pneumonia. Kenny was born in Chicago, Illinois, May 2, 1950. This family has lost a brother, dad, and husband and grandfather. He will be missed their entire lives.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 27 to Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
UNCLE DAN'S BARBEQUE
1001 LAKE AIR DRIVE, WACO, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was saddened to hear of Kenneth's passing in January. We went to school together at La Vega. I'm glad I got to see him a few years ago at a class reunion. Good guy.
Spencer Gross
School
June 29, 2021
