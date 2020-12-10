Kenneth R. Martin
Aug. 3, 1960 - Dec. 4, 2020
Kenneth "Kenny" Ray Martin, 60, of Waco, passed away December 4, 2020. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Friday, December 11, at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 I-35, Waco, TX.
Kenny was born August 3, 1960, in Odessa, TX, to Richard and Lenola Martin. He graduated from Midway High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He married Ellen D. Southerland Valentine's Day 2002. Kenny enjoyed music and spent many years playing drums for the VA Hospital music clinic. He also enjoyed many trips to the beach at Port Aransas. Kenny was a member of Brookview Baptist Church and Waco Primitive Baptist Church. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed, especially his sense of humor, which is something that will always be cherished.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Brenda Evans. He is survived by his wife, Ellen; brother, Ronnie Martin; sisters, Ann Townsend and Becky Kolar; niece, Clystiah Evans; nephews, Richard Evans and Kai Evans; Ronnie Martin, Jr., Wyatt Faulkinberry and Weston Faulkinberry; and stepson, Jason Southerland.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2020.