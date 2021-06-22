Kenneth L. Meyers
July 8, 1931 - June 21, 2021
Kenneth L. Meyers, 89, passed peacefully on June 21, 2021. He was born on July 8, 1931, to Clarence and Emma Hazel (Ackaret) Meyers in Emmett, Idaho. He married the love of his life, Ellen Syrie, on October 3, 1948.
Faith and family were very important to him all of his life. Everywhere he went, the family went.
Always ready for an adventure, they moved 42 times (at least) in their 72 years of marriage. He was an avid outdoorsman; camping, hiking, fishing, and hunting while exploring the wilds of Montana, Idaho and Washington. They hooked up the travel trailer and traveled the west often with kids and/or grandkids in tow.
Kenneth attended telegraph school with his cousin, Don Ackaret, in Spokane, Washington, graduating in 1951. He went to work as a telegrapher for the Northern Pacific Railroad and ended a 40 year railroad career as an agent with the Burlington Northern Railroad.
Kenneth was an award winning nature photographer, having pictures published in magazines, in high school annuals and on calendars. In his early years, he moonlighted at a photography studio to get his first professional camera, a Minolta Autocord.
He earned his solo pilot's license; was a HAM radio operator even building several of his own radios; and owned a TV repair shop when vacuum tubes were high technology. Never one to live in the past, he embraced the computer age and continued to stayed current with the new technologies.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Ellen; three daughters, Kathleen Case (Warren); Marilyn Wilson (Lee); and Shelley Meyers; eight grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his special aunt, Anna Ackaret Ellis and cousin, Donald Ackaret; grandparents, James Randolph and Emmaline James Ackaret.
Pallbearers are Lee Wilson, Paul Prince, Daniel Prince, Gary Struth, Mike Schumaker and Alan Weaver. Honorary pallbearers are Warren Case, Brandon Wilson, James Meixner, Ken Young.
In loving memory, funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, at OakCrest Funeral Home with burial to follow at Moore Cemetery in Chalk Bluff. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. The service will be livestreamed on OakCrest Funeral Home's Facebook page starting at 2 p.m.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2021.