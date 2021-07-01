Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth Ray Walton Sr.
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Kenneth Ray Walton Sr.

Aug. 1, 1942 - June 27, 2021

Kenneth Ray Walton, Sr, 78, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 2, at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 9997 S. 3rd St. Rd. in Downsville. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery. Viewing will be available from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 1, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
9997 S. 3rd St. Rd., Downsville, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lake Shore Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Ethel, Ken, Chris, Keith (all grandchildren), and all Ken's siblings and DeGrate sisters-in-law, words are often inadequate at a time of loss and love. Ethel, am so blessed to have you as my cousin on the Degrate side of the family and Kenneth on the Evans side; you're just good people. You and Ken have always been admired by our families. I love you and the family and pray for your strength and hope daily. "Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not unto thy own understanding, in all thy ways acknowledge Him and he will direct your path." I love you family.
Janis DeGrate Wilder, Pflugerville, TX
Family
July 4, 2021
May God comfort you in your time of need.
kelvin Williams
July 3, 2021
you have my pray and love
NELSON LOTT
July 1, 2021
I fondly remember Kenneth as someone who was dependable way back when he, Harlem, Lavernal and I worked the fields. Because I was the oldest, I was always put in charge. At times when things got really hard, Harlem and Lavernal would want to quit. But I could always count on Kenneth to keep going. Years later, when we started having our Walton/Brown Family Reunions, I relied on him to prepare the meat for us. He never let us down. He will be missed immensely.
Edgar Walton
July 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results