Ethel, Ken, Chris, Keith (all grandchildren), and all Ken's siblings and DeGrate sisters-in-law, words are often inadequate at a time of loss and love. Ethel, am so blessed to have you as my cousin on the Degrate side of the family and Kenneth on the Evans side; you're just good people. You and Ken have always been admired by our families. I love you and the family and pray for your strength and hope daily. "Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not unto thy own understanding, in all thy ways acknowledge Him and he will direct your path." I love you family.

Janis DeGrate Wilder, Pflugerville, TX Family July 4, 2021