Kenneth Ray Walton Sr.
Aug. 1, 1942 - June 27, 2021
Kenneth Ray Walton, Sr, 78, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 2, at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 9997 S. 3rd St. Rd. in Downsville. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery. Viewing will be available from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 1, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2021.