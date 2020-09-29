Kenneth Watson
Jan. 28, 1954 - Sept. 24, 2020
Kenneth Ward Watson, 66, of Waco, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Seton Medical Center in Austin.
A memorial service will be at held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1301 Hogan Ln, Waco, TX 76705. Because of Covid-19, the services will be by invitation only. You may watch the service on Livestream by going to the church web site splc.com
.
Kenneth was born January 28, 1954, in Waco, to Allie and Malinda Watson. He was a graduate of Waco High School and earned a Bachelor's degree from Baylor University. On October 18, 1986, he married the love of his life, Patsy Patterson, and this year they would have celebrated 34 years of marriage. He was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where he was a member of the Men's Club, Usher team, Ramp Project, and he volunteered with the Carter Blood Drive. His hobbies included woodworking, miniature trains, gardening, and helping others. He was a loving, dedicated husband. Kenneth would be best described by his friends and family as fun loving, kind hearted, faithful church member, and a friend to all. He was previously employed with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allie and Malinda Watson.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Patsy of Waco; sisters, Beverly and husband, James Schlemmer, of Waco and Linda Mitchell of China Spring; brother-in-law, Rick Patterson and wife, Cathy of Gholson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Men's Club at St. Paul Lutheran Church, American Heart Association
or the charity of your choice
.
